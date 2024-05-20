Problem with a job (freelance)

New comment
 

Good morning, More than a week ago I selected a developer to do an EA for me. I selected him, set the technical task and moved on to the next step, waiting for the developer to approve the Technical Task. Days passed and the developer did not take the next step or give me anything...so I decided to delete the work. The fact is that I do not see the amount back in my account that had been blocked... I have tried to contact the service desk but it is IMPOSSIBLE with the online assistant they have put in and it is disasterous....

Thank you

 
The developer didn't accept the negotiation stage?
 
Exactly, the developer didn´t accept. I did not know the name of the developer
 
How can I contact with the  service desk?, the online assistant do not give me any solution...
 
Mark #:
How can I contact with the  service desk?, the online assistant do not give me any solution...
The service desk is mostly dealing with financial issues only.
You need to choose the specific subjects (the function to create the ticket is available for specific subject only so you need properly to select the subject).
 
Sergey Golubev #:
The service desk is mostly dealing with financial issues only.
You need to choose the specific subjects (the function to create the ticket is available for specific subject only so you need properly to select the subject).

I do not find specific subjects...


 
Mark #:

I do not find specific subjects...


As I understand from your post it is Freelance
 
Sergey Golubev #:
As I understand from your post it is Freelance
Yes, but I do not have the possibility to contact with someone, the options of the online assistent do not allow to solve my problem
 
Mark #:
Yes, but I do not have the possibility to contact with someone, the options of the online assistent do not allow to solve my problem

It is what they (service desk) replied about how to contact with them -

Users are still able to contact service desk from the chat, but that function is available for specific subjects only. They need to choose properly.
We've added ~50 new subjects to the chat bot to cover most of the popular questions and problems.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

It is what they (service desk) replied about how to contact with them -

Users are still able to contact service desk from the chat, but that function is available for specific subjects only. They need to choose properly.
We've added ~50 new subjects to the chat bot to cover most of the popular questions and problems.

MQL5 Helper
Dear Mark I am a virtual MQL5.com assistant. I am ready to answer your questions (English only)
Please select your question category
Freelance
MQL5 Helper
Do you want to ask a question as a developer or as a customer?
I am a customer
MQL5 Helper
What is your question?
Problem with order
MQL5 Helper
Have you already applied to arbitration?
No
MQL5 Helper

Please apply to arbitration to resolve the issue.


And no more options...I do not have the possibility to applied to arbitration, the job does not exist now....and it is not an arbitration problem, the developer did not accept the job



Descubra las nuevas posibilidades de MetaTrader 5 con la comunidad y los servicios MQL5
Descubra las nuevas posibilidades de MetaTrader 5 con la comunidad y los servicios MQL5
  • 2024.05.19
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5 es un lenguaje built-in de estrategias comerciales para el terminal MetaTrader 5. Este lenguaje permite escribir sus propios sistemas automáticos de trading, indicadores técnicos, scripts y bibliotecas de funciones.
 
Mark #:
Exactly, the developer didn´t accept. I did not know the name of the developer
It means that no money was locked for the job, and there is no problem. All your payments are available here - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zit_el/accounting . Where do you see money locked for a deleted job?
12
New comment