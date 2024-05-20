Problem with a job (freelance)
How can I contact with the service desk?, the online assistant do not give me any solution...
You need to choose the specific subjects (the function to create the ticket is available for specific subject only so you need properly to select the subject).
Yes, but I do not have the possibility to contact with someone, the options of the online assistent do not allow to solve my problem
It is what they (service desk) replied about how to contact with them -
Users are still able to contact service desk from the chat, but that function is available for specific subjects only. They need to choose properly.
We've added ~50 new subjects to the chat bot to cover most of the popular questions and problems.
It is what they (service desk) replied about how to contact with them -
Users are still able to contact service desk from the chat, but that function is available for specific subjects only. They need to choose properly.
We've added ~50 new subjects to the chat bot to cover most of the popular questions and problems.
Please apply to arbitration to resolve the issue.
And no more options...I do not have the possibility to applied to arbitration, the job does not exist now....and it is not an arbitration problem, the developer did not accept the job
- 2024.05.19
- www.mql5.com
Exactly, the developer didn´t accept. I did not know the name of the developer
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Good morning, More than a week ago I selected a developer to do an EA for me. I selected him, set the technical task and moved on to the next step, waiting for the developer to approve the Technical Task. Days passed and the developer did not take the next step or give me anything...so I decided to delete the work. The fact is that I do not see the amount back in my account that had been blocked... I have tried to contact the service desk but it is IMPOSSIBLE with the online assistant they have put in and it is disasterous....
Thank you