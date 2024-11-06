Login MQL5 ERROR: "MQL5 Market - failed to get list of user products (invalid certificate) [1001]"
To resolve this issue, you can try the following steps:
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Double check your MQL5 account credentials: Make sure that you are using the correct MQL5 account login (almacedo) and password to login into MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
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Check your internet connection: Ensure that you have a stable internet connection. Sometimes, connectivity issues can cause problems with accessing external services like the MQL5 Market.
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Update MetaTrader 5: Make sure you are using the latest version of MetaTrader 5. Sometimes, updating your trading platform can resolve compatibility issues and provide fixes for known bugs.
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Check your system time and date: Ensure that the date and time settings on your computer are correct. Incorrect system time can sometimes cause certificate validation issues.
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Check antivirus/firewall settings: Sometimes, security software like antivirus programs or firewalls can interfere with the connection to external servers. Temporarily disabling them (if safe to do so) or adding exceptions for MetaTrader 5 might help.
If everything fails, contact the Service Desk about it.
To resolve this issue, you can try the following steps:
-
Double check your MQL5 account credentials: Make sure that you are using the correct MQL5 account login (almacedo) and password to login into MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
-
Check your internet connection : Ensure that you have a stable internet connection. Sometimes, connectivity issues can cause problems with accessing external services like the MQL5 Market.
-
Update MetaTrader 5 : Make sure you are using the latest version of MetaTrader 5. Sometimes, updating your trading platform can resolve compatibility issues and provide fixes for known bugs.
-
Check your system time and date : Ensure that the date and time settings on your computer are correct. Incorrect system time can sometimes cause certificate validation issues.
-
Check antivirus/firewall settings : Sometimes, security software like antivirus programs or firewalls can interfere with the connection to external servers. Temporarily disabling them (if safe to do so) or adding exceptions for MetaTrader 5 might help.
If everything fails, contact the Service Desk about it.
Everything is OK.
The problem really only happens on MT5, because on MT4 I can connect to the Community normally.
I will contact the Service Desk and provide a solution once the issue is resolved.
All MT5 installed on my computer are showing this error when trying to log in to the Community, however, the MT4 versions are able to log in normally.
Did you get this issue resolved? I'm facing a similar issue.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/474621
- 2024.10.14
- Alonso Asteinza
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All MT5 installed on my computer are showing this error when trying to log in to the Community, however, the MT4 versions are able to log in normally.