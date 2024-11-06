Login MQL5 ERROR: "MQL5 Market - failed to get list of user products (invalid certificate) [1001]"

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All MT5 installed on my computer are showing this error when trying to log in to the Community, however, the MT4 versions are able to log in normally.

 

To resolve this issue, you can try the following steps:

  1. Double check your MQL5 account credentials: Make sure that you are using the correct MQL5 account login (almacedo) and password to login into MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.

  2. Check your internet connection: Ensure that you have a stable internet connection. Sometimes, connectivity issues can cause problems with accessing external services like the MQL5 Market.

  3. Update MetaTrader 5: Make sure you are using the latest version of MetaTrader 5. Sometimes, updating your trading platform can resolve compatibility issues and provide fixes for known bugs.

  4. Check your system time and date: Ensure that the date and time settings on your computer are correct. Incorrect system time can sometimes cause certificate validation issues.

  5. Check antivirus/firewall settings: Sometimes, security software like antivirus programs or firewalls can interfere with the connection to external servers. Temporarily disabling them (if safe to do so) or adding exceptions for MetaTrader 5 might help.

If everything fails, contact the Service Desk about it.

 
Eleni Anna Branou # :

To resolve this issue, you can try the following steps:

  1. Double check your MQL5 account credentials: Make sure that you are using the correct MQL5 account login (almacedo) and password to login into MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.

  2. Check your internet connection : Ensure that you have a stable internet connection. Sometimes, connectivity issues can cause problems with accessing external services like the MQL5 Market.

  3. Update MetaTrader 5 : Make sure you are using the latest version of MetaTrader 5. Sometimes, updating your trading platform can resolve compatibility issues and provide fixes for known bugs.

  4. Check your system time and date : Ensure that the date and time settings on your computer are correct. Incorrect system time can sometimes cause certificate validation issues.

  5. Check antivirus/firewall settings : Sometimes, security software like antivirus programs or firewalls can interfere with the connection to external servers. Temporarily disabling them (if safe to do so) or adding exceptions for MetaTrader 5 might help.

If everything fails, contact the Service Desk about it.

Everything is OK.

The problem really only happens on MT5, because on MT4 I can connect to the Community normally.

I will contact the Service Desk and provide a solution once the issue is resolved.

 
Andre Luiz Macedo:

All MT5 installed on my computer are showing this error when trying to log in to the Community, however, the MT4 versions are able to log in normally.

Try this, it worked for my MT4 when I could not log in to MQL5 COMMUNITY to get at my EAs! You need to call up the Windows "Command Prompt" and type this info in to change the "hosts" file. The hosts file contains the instructions as how to handle MQL5 login and purchases from the Market place! Don't know why they made this thing so complicated. . . you would think they are protecting Fort Knox!!😂

1. Start command line (cmd.exe) as "Administrator". 2. Run command: notepad.exe C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc\hosts 3. Remove from the Hosts file all lines related to *.mql5.com, *.metatrader5.com, *.metatrader4.com, *.Metaquotes.net, then save the file. If you cannot save the updates because you do not have enough permissions, save the file to another location, for example, to your desktop. Then copy the file to C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc\ 4. Restart your computer and try to log in to your account.
 
Andre Luiz Macedo #:

Everything is OK.

The problem really only happens on MT5, because on MT4 I can connect to the Community normally.

I will contact the Service Desk and provide a solution once the issue is resolved.

Did you get this issue resolved? I'm facing a similar issue.

 
Leif Christian Ringstad #:

Did you get this issue resolved? I'm facing a similar issue.

There is the discussion thread related to this issue:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/474621
I cannot install experts on my terminals - How to install Expert Advisors on MT5 terminals for 2 days
I cannot install experts on my terminals - How to install Expert Advisors on MT5 terminals for 2 days
  • 2024.10.14
  • Alonso Asteinza
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, i created this article because i have been unable to install expert advisors on my mt5 terminals for 2 days. Even if a market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their metatrader terminal t see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following close all your metatrader terminals go to c community delete all files starting from mql4. Open metatrader terminal try to install product again
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