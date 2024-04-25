How do I use the strategy tester?
I must be really stupid because I can't figure out how to get the strategy tester to work. Every time I press "start" a second passes and then there is a toy beep. I don't understand this. As a newbie to algo trading I have also copied codes from YouTube videos but they also don't work for backtesting.
Check the Journal tab of the strategy tester to see the reason your test stops.
Also try to change the data center of your MT4/5 terminal at the bottom right corner.
Check the Journal tab of the strategy tester to see the reason your test stops.
Also try to change the data center of your MT4/5 terminal at the bottom right corner.
Journal message is "tester stopped because OnInit reports incorrect input parameters"
The code works when I compile in MetaEditor and I have also *copied the code so it should work.
edit: When I change the value in inputs in the strategy tester it works, but when I change it to another setting the error occours. But it should work with the new settings.
*not copied and paste. copied manually so maybe it is a typo in MetaEditor.
Hi
Check the messages in the journal. But you have probably some wrong setups for the tests: you need to have the historical data available for the test – so when you set the test to work from 1.01.2021 to 1.01.2024 on chosen TF you need to have those data from this TF available on your platform. Also, if you want to see the visualization of the tests – you need to check the “Visual Mode” option (at the bottom of the tester window).
Best Regards
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I must be really stupid because I can't figure out how to get the strategy tester to work. Every time I press "start" a second passes and then there is a toy beep. I don't understand this. As a newbie to algo trading I have also copied codes from YouTube videos but they also don't work for backtesting.