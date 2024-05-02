2 Time Frame EA
Suppose you set strategy tester period to PERIOD_M15 and you choose "open price only".
In this case you are only allowed to read data from PERIOD_M15. Accessing any other time frame causes the above error.
To resolve this you should use "Every Tick" or "one minute OHLC".
Thank you very much, I had looked before asking the question and I more or less found the same answer, your answer is so logical but it didn't work straight away,
I had to delete all the installation directories and reinstall a new one,
If anyone knows exactly which files to delete to avoid deleting everything, that would be interesting to know.
ZeroCafeine #:
Thank you very much, I had looked before asking the question and I more or less found the same answer, your answer is so logical but it didn't work straight away,
I had to delete all the installation directories and reinstall a new one,
If anyone knows exactly which files to delete to avoid deleting everything, that would be interesting to know.
Thanks for explanation.
Hi Yashar Seyyedin
I was away for a few days, I did some tests this morning and I have the impression that sometimes you have to delete the log files but not always, it's random with Metatrader 5,
I've tried several versions of MT5 with different brokers, I don't know what the problem is but it works randomly,
so for the moment the solution is to fall back on the bare MT5 version, which bothers me a bit because I have to change my whole working environment as I program with VS Code and not with the official IDE.
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine
ZeroCafeine
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do you have any idea why I get this error when backtesting?
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine.