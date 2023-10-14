Manage multiple monitor with MT5 ?

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Hi everyone,

i have the impression that multiple monitor management is not up to scratch with metatrader 

I've tried saving and saving as, and when I change the profile using ctrl + F5, I no longer have the same screen layout,

I've been trying for almost 1 hour, is this a software bug or am I doing it wrong?

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Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine

 
I'm giving up charting with metatrader, I've got the impression that managing profits is very, very hazardous. 

I think that on a single monitor it's fine, but on several monitors it's not the best.
[Deleted]  
ZeroCafeine #:
I'm giving up charting with metatrader, I've got the impression that managing profits is very, very hazardous. 

I think that on a single monitor it's fine, but on several monitors it's not the best.

God has given us two eyes, so you can only focus on one screen better until you work on NEWS and have to watch quotes of hundreds of symbol 

and regarding trading you have to build multi symbol scanner which will scan all symbols based on your strategy and alert you when the criteria matches, this is the best way.

The more you are relaxed the more you perform better so if you successfully build the scanner then get push notification using MT5 android app, and connect your scanner to send screenshot of chart in telegram, This will be super convenient and you may go outside have a coffee while the scanner do the job for you.

 

Tks you Arpit T 😊


So if I've understood correctly, metatrader doesn't manage profiles with multiple monitors very well?

[Deleted]  
ZeroCafeine #:

Tks you Arpit T 😊


So if I've understood correctly, metatrader doesn't manage profiles with multiple monitors very well?

I used multiple monitors and there is no problem with profitles but if you shut down and restart all, you may have to arrange the docked chart windows manually

Microsoft
Microsoft
  • support.microsoft.com
The Snap feature is a great way to improve your productivity by sharing many app windows in a single screen. Different layouts are available with many sizes to choose from, so you can get the most from your favorite apps when you are working on specific tasks. Here are some ways to take advantage of Snap. Select any of the headers, and it will...
 

tks you  Arpit T 😉


For my part, I can't save the layout of the graphics the way I want, and every time I change profile some graphics don't move and others are no longer in the same place. 

I've also tried several versions of Trader 5 and it's the same thing.

If anyone has a solution for mastering the undocked chart, that would be great. 😉

Arpit T
Arpit T
  • 2023.10.12
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
[Deleted]  
ZeroCafeine #:

tks you  Arpit T 😉


For my part, I can't save the layout of the graphics the way I want, and every time I change profile some graphics don't move and others are no longer in the same place. 

I've also tried several versions of Trader 5 and it's the same thing.

If anyone has a solution for mastering the undocked chart, that would be great. 😉

it has nothing to do with MT5 version, MT5 profile do not save coordinates of Docked chart window.
 
tks you  Arpit T 😉
Arpit T
Arpit T
  • 2023.10.12
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
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