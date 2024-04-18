cant place a trade on meta trader 4
hello, i have started a demo account to test a new strategy but when i click on GBPUSD it doesn't come up saying "trade" only says chart or details ? i cant find away past it to place a trade
- cant open trade on meta trader 4
- cant trade @MES
- Why cant I read another symbol off chart?
Take a screenshot. Personally, I can't figure out where exactly you are clicking.
Hi
Sometimes brokers have some special charts only for data display or something like that.
Please contact your broker and ask them – maybe there are some other charts (wth some prefix for trading on this symbol)
Best Regards
Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register