cant place a trade on meta trader 4

New comment
 
hello, i have started a demo account to test a new strategy but when i click on GBPUSD it doesn't come up saying "trade" only says chart or details ? i cant find away past it to place a trade 
 
Take a screenshot. Personally, I can't figure out where exactly you are clicking.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
Take a screenshot. Personally, I can't figure out where exactly you are clicking.

Vladislav is right, if you right click on GBPUSD in the MT4 >> View >> Marketwatch window and you don't see the 'New Order' option, then something is wrong with your demo account.



 

Hi

Sometimes brokers have some special charts only for data display or something like that.

Please contact your broker and ask them – maybe there are some other charts (wth some prefix for trading on this symbol)

Best Regards

 

Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
          General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.

New comment