Backtesting on Different Servers Through the Same Broker
You are using different settings, double check them to find what is different, it may be something different in the Settings tab of the MT5 strategy tester.
In the first backtest is visible that a martingale strategy is used with gradually increased lot sizes, while in the second a softer martingale must have been used.The strange thing is that the final result is the same or very similar.
You are using different settings, double check them to find what is different, it may be something different in the Settings tab of the MT5 strategy tester.
In the first backtest is visible that a martingale strategy is used with gradually increased lot sizes, while in the second a softer martingale must have been used.The strange thing is that the final result is the same or very similar.
They are both using the same exact settings. Everything is exactly the same.
Only thing I did different was switch to a different server
It doesn't make sense, is the history quality the same in both tests (check the Backtest tab)?The number of trades is more in the first test.
Yes the history quality is the same.
That's what I'm trying to get my head around
If you take a look at both graphs above, the first dip. I checked the deals in the backtest report and both have the same exits, entries, lot sizes, etc. But the draw down peak is different yet again they have the same data.
It seems that the strategy tester's parameters are different.
Check that the delays and modelling parameters are the same, I think that's the difference.
It seems that the strategy tester's parameters are different.
Check that the delays and modelling parameters are the same, I think that's the difference.
I also checked this and everything is the same across both terminals
MT5?
Different broker's servers?
Same EA?
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Yes, it should be different (because of the different price etc).
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Besides, it may be related to the EA itself, for example: some EAs were coded based on high/low of some bar, or it is EA which is is based martingale or any other MM (Money Management) - sso - yes, it should be different.
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If it is the same so it is the reason to ask the coder about the following: "which method did you use for your EA to be the same?"
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It was discussed many times on the forum.
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One example:
The coder tells that his EA is profitable ... I will ask: "Which server?"
If he tells that "any server" so he is the scammer (at least for me in case I am buying the EA for example).
MT5?
Different broker's servers?
Same EA?
-------------
Yes, it should be different (because of the different price etc).
-------------
Besides, it may be related to the EA itself, for example: some EAs were coded based on high/low of some bar, or it is EA which is is based martingale or any other MM (Money Management) - sso - yes, it should be different.
-------------
If it is the same so it is the reason to ask the coder about the following: "which method did you use for your EA to be the same?"
-----------------------
It was discussed many times on the forum.
-------------
One example:
The coder tells that his EA is profitable ... I will ask: "Which server?"
If he tells that "any server" so he is the scammer (at least for me in case I am buying the EA for example).
Hey Sergey,
I figured what it was. It was nothing that you stated.
It's that the account had commissions which ultimately made the equity curve look completely different when it came to DD peaks.
I removed the commissions and made the curve look almost identical to the different severs from the same broker.
Thank you and all of you for your help!
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I'm writing this forum because I'm a little puzzled on why some this. So recently I have always had accounts on IC-Markets EU server but something happened with the server and we are no longer allowed to open demo accounts on it.
I transitioned to IC-Markets SC Demo sever. I use an Expert Advisor to trade. Just because I wanted to be sure that the set-files would perform the same, I tested my original set-files on the new server but the DD looks completed different.
I understand that there are going to be variances but why is the Drawdown peaks display differently compared to when I was running on the EC server. Let me remind you that they are on the same brokerage.
Please take a look at the pictures and let me know your thoughts.
Thanks,