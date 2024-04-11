Please help
- Can I use one MT4 installation with multiple MQL5 signals?
- signal disable
- Use 2 accounts
What are the Journal tab messages during migration? Please attach screenshots or copy and paste log messages...
If you cancel your MQL5 VPS, your subscription will be cancelled and your remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes and the next time you will register a MQL5 VPS you will see some thousands minutes waiting for you in the free minutes option: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454278#comment_49415509
So cancel your VPS and re-start it with the remaining 'free minutes'.
See as well https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454278#comment_49415509
and its links.
- 2023.09.19
- random_potato
- www.mql5.com
Later on i subscribe to another signal to the same account. When i tried to migrate the setting to old vps, the vps disable my signal subscription and disable real time signal subscription..
Check the subscription procedure (just in case you missed something):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- 2017.04.10
- Eleni Anna Branou
- www.mql5.com
If you cancel your MQL5 VPS, your subscription will be cancelled and your remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes and the next time you will register a MQL5 VPS you will see some thousands minutes waiting for you in the free minutes option: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454278#comment_49415509
So cancel your VPS and re-start it with the remaining 'free minutes'.
See as well https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454278#comment_49415509
and its links.
I didnt cancel my vps.. i cancel the signal. And later on i join another signal but the vps didnt accept the setting of the new signal.
Hello, see the following messages:
You need to enable the options as shown below:
See the complete step-by-step procedures provided in the previous comment:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2024.04.10 17:23
Check the subscription procedure (just in case you missed something):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
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