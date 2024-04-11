Please help

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I got problem using vps. At beging i subscribe to a signal and after that to vps in my account

Later i found the signal isn't profitable, so i unsubscribe to that signal. I kept the vps.

Later on i subscribe to another signal to the same account.  When i tried to migrate the setting to old vps, the vps disable my signal subscription and disable real time signal subscription..

Please help..
 
Sameh Adel Abdo SaeedI got problem using vps. At beging i subscribe to a signal and after that to vps in my account Later i found the signal isn't profitable, so i unsubscribe to that signal. I kept the vps. Later on i subscribe to another signal to the same account.  When i tried to migrate the setting to old vps, the vps disable my signal subscription and disable real time signal subscription.. Please help..

What are the Journal tab messages during migration? Please attach screenshots or copy and paste log messages...

 

If you cancel your MQL5 VPS, your subscription will be cancelled and your remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes and the next time you will register a MQL5 VPS you will see some thousands minutes waiting for you in the free minutes option: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454278#comment_49415509

So cancel your VPS and re-start it with the remaining 'free minutes'.

See as well https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454278#comment_49415509

and its links.

failed to connect to server vps
failed to connect to server vps
  • 2023.09.19
  • random_potato
  • www.mql5.com
last few days i bought a vps and i have been having problem connecting to server. tried all methods suggested in the forum...
 
Sameh Adel Abdo Saeed:
Later on i subscribe to another signal to the same account.  When i tried to migrate the setting to old vps, the vps disable my signal subscription and disable real time signal subscription..

Check the subscription procedure (just in case you missed something):

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
  • 2017.04.10
  • Eleni Anna Branou
  • www.mql5.com
In the   deviation/slippage   field, select an option and click   ok   in the   options   window to close it. Go to the   search area   of your mt4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click   enter
 
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira #:

What are the Journal tab messages during migration? Please attach screenshots or copy and paste log messages...

Thanks for the fast respond.

This is the message in the journal


Journal

 
Carl Schreiber #:

If you cancel your MQL5 VPS, your subscription will be cancelled and your remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes and the next time you will register a MQL5 VPS you will see some thousands minutes waiting for you in the free minutes option: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454278#comment_49415509

So cancel your VPS and re-start it with the remaining 'free minutes'.

See as well https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454278#comment_49415509

and its links.

I didnt cancel my vps.. i cancel the signal. And later on i join another signal but the vps didnt accept the setting of the new signal.

 
Sameh Adel Abdo Saeed #Thanks for the fast respond. This is the message in the journal

Hello, see the following messages:



You need to enable the options as shown below:



See the complete step-by-step procedures provided in the previous comment:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Please help

Sergey Golubev, 2024.04.10 17:23

Check the subscription procedure (just in case you missed something):

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira #:

Hello, see the following messages:



You need to enable the options as shown below:



See the complete step-by-step procedures provided in the previous comment:

Done.. here is the journal..

Will it copy the signals eventhough i close the laptop??



 
Sameh Adel Abdo Saeed #:

Done.. here is the journal..

Will it copy the signals eventhough i close the laptop??



But when i go back and check the tools the tick on enable retime signal gone.???



 
Sameh Adel Abdo Saeed #Done.. here is the journal.. Will it copy the signals eventhough i close the laptop??

Yes, that's what virtual hosting is for.

 
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira #:

Yes, that's what virtual hosting is for.

Thanks a lot dear for your help..

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