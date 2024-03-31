How can I control (turn on or off) the buffer readouts that appear after an indicator's short name in the indicator's window?
I want to display the indicator short name, but choose to display or suppress the buffer readouts to the right of the name.
How is this done?
Sometimes I'm fine with the default, show the readouts:
But if I so choose, sometimes I want only the indicator's short name to appear:
Check this
- www.mql5.com
Use INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS as third parameter to SetIndexBuffer function.(Do not use INDICATOR_DATA)
This applies to custom indicators and developers only. i guess he wants something accessible to any user. Even if not, should have an option for this as we have for OHLC in the main window.
Use INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS as third parameter to SetIndexBuffer function.(Do not use INDICATOR_DATA)
Yashar, thanks, but that's the problem: I want to show the data, but only in the data window. Showing it as well in the indicator chart subwindow is redundant and messes up its look. In the indicator I'm working on, it obscures info I'm painting on the chart.
So far, it looks like I can have both or neither, which is what I'm trying to avoid.
Yashar, thanks, but that's the problem: I want to show the data, but only in the data window. Showing it as well in the indicator chart subwindow is redundant and messes up its look. In the indicator I'm working on, it obscures info I'm painting on the chart.
So far, it looks like I can have both or neither, which is what I'm trying to avoid.
Maybe you have to disable both and use custom graphics like OBJ_LABEL on chart.
This applies to custom indicators and developers only. i guess he wants something accessible to any user.
No, as a developer, I just want to control them independently.
So far, I'm forced to choose between data both in the data window and on the chart subwindow, no data in either, getting the indicator shortname plus readouts, or getting no shortname (and so, no readouts) at all.
No, as a developer, I just want to control them independently.
So far, I'm forced to choose between data both in the data window and on the chart subwindow, no data in either, getting the indicator shortname plus readouts, or getting no shortname (and so, no readouts) at all.
can you show how it looks? what about if you start the drawings only below the short name? about 18px from top of the sub window
if you need it for MACD for example you can make the 18px padding on top by calculating the maximum and minimum value of the visible bars and set a fixed maximum, for example, fixed_maximum = 1.1 * (maximum - minimum) + minimum
Thanks, and yeah, I could come up with workarounds, of course; but this question is to find out if there's a way to do with without coming up with workarounds...
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I want to display the indicator short name, but choose to display or suppress the buffer readouts to the right of the name.
How is this done?
Sometimes I'm fine with the default, show the readouts:
But if I so choose, sometimes I want only the indicator's short name to appear: