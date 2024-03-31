How can I control (turn on or off) the buffer readouts that appear after an indicator's short name in the indicator's window?

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I want to display the indicator short name, but choose to display or suppress the buffer readouts to the right of the name.

How is this done?

Sometimes I'm fine with the default, show the readouts:


But if I so choose, sometimes I want only the indicator's short name to appear:


 
Millard Melnyk:

I want to display the indicator short name, but choose to display or suppress the buffer readouts to the right of the name.

How is this done?

Sometimes I'm fine with the default, show the readouts:


But if I so choose, sometimes I want only the indicator's short name to appear:


Check this

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Drawing Styles
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Drawing Styles
  • www.mql5.com
When creating a custom indicator , you can specify one of 18 types of graphical plotting (as displayed in the main chart window or a chart...
 
Navdeep Singh #:

Check this

Thanks, but PLOT_SHOW_DATA is irrelevant to my question, since I want the data to show in the data window, but not on the chart itself in the indicator's window.
[Deleted]  
Use INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS as third parameter to SetIndexBuffer function.(Do not use INDICATOR_DATA)
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
Use INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS as third parameter to SetIndexBuffer function.(Do not use INDICATOR_DATA)

This applies to custom indicators and developers only. i guess he wants something accessible to any user. Even if not, should have an option for this as we have for OHLC in the main window.

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
Use INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS as third parameter to SetIndexBuffer function.(Do not use INDICATOR_DATA)

Yashar, thanks, but that's the problem: I want to show the data, but only in the data window. Showing it as well in the indicator chart subwindow is redundant and messes up its look. In the indicator I'm working on, it obscures info I'm painting on the chart.

So far, it looks like I can have both or neither, which is what I'm trying to avoid.

[Deleted]  
Millard Melnyk #:

Yashar, thanks, but that's the problem: I want to show the data, but only in the data window. Showing it as well in the indicator chart subwindow is redundant and messes up its look. In the indicator I'm working on, it obscures info I'm painting on the chart.

So far, it looks like I can have both or neither, which is what I'm trying to avoid.

Maybe you have to disable both and use custom graphics like OBJ_LABEL on chart.

 
Samuel Manoel De Souza #:

This applies to custom indicators and developers only. i guess he wants something accessible to any user.

No, as a developer, I just want to control them independently.

So far, I'm forced to choose between data both in the data window and on the chart subwindow, no data in either, getting the indicator shortname plus readouts, or getting no shortname (and so, no readouts) at all.

 
Millard Melnyk #:

No, as a developer, I just want to control them independently.

So far, I'm forced to choose between data both in the data window and on the chart subwindow, no data in either, getting the indicator shortname plus readouts, or getting no shortname (and so, no readouts) at all.

can you show how it looks? what about if you start the drawings only below the short name? about 18px from top of the sub window

 
if you need it for MACD for example you can make the 18px padding on top by calculating the maximum and minimum value of the visible bars and set a fixed maximum, for example, fixed_maximum = 1.1 * (maximum - minimum) + minimum
 
Samuel Manoel De Souza #:
if you need it for MACD for example you can make the 18px padding on top by calculating the maximum and minimum value of the visible bars and set a fixed maximum, for example, fixed_maximum = 1.1 * (maximum - minimum) + minimum

Thanks, and yeah, I could come up with workarounds, of course; but this question is to find out if there's a way to do with without coming up with workarounds...

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