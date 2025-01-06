How to login to MQL5 in MT5 to install indicator.
When you register with your Google, you still need to set up a separate MQL5 username for MT5 login (can't use your Gmail address directly in MT5).
To set up your username:
- Log into the MQL5.com website using your Google account
- Go to your profile settings (menu on left-side)
- Look for "Login" or "Username" field and set up a unique username
- Save the changes
Once you have set up your username, use these credentials in MT5:
- Username: Your newly created MQL5 username (not your gmail)
- Password: Your MQL5 account password
How to fill Community tab in Metatrader ?
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First of all, if you registered here using google (or facebook) so you need o change your password to the native one:
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i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
When you register with your Google, you still need to set up a separate MQL5 username for MT5 login (can't use your Gmail address directly in MT5).
To set up your username:
- Log into the MQL5.com website using your Google account
- Go to your profile settings (menu on left-side)
- Look for "Login" or "Username" field and set up a unique username
- Save the changes
Once you have set up your username, use these credentials in MT5:
- Username: Your newly created MQL5 username (not your email)
- Password: Your MQL5 account password
He just needs to set the password to the native MQL5 password from the google relative one.
I registered to MQL5 using google account.
In login, i typed my gmail address, and my full name,,,but wont log in, because there is no user name in settings in my MQL5 menu.
i can login to MQL5 website using my gmail address but cannot in MT5.
And you are trying to login in wrong place.
Because this is Community tab in Metatrader -
How to fill Community tab in Metatrader ?
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First of all, if you registered here using google (or facebook) so you need o change your password to the native one:
So, after you changed your password to the native MQL5 password so you can fill Community tab in Metatrader:
go to Community tab and fill your username (your username is ganabata because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ganabata ) and your password (which should not be google/facebook related password) and press "OK". After that - look at the Metatrader journal for the confirmation of sucessful community login.
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I registered to MQL5 using google account.
In login, i typed my gmail address, and my full name,,,but wont log in, because there is no user name in settings in my MQL5 menu.
i can login to MQL5 website using my gmail address but cannot in MT5.