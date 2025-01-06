How to login to MQL5 in MT5 to install indicator.

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I registered to MQL5 using google account.

In login, i typed my gmail address, and my full name,,,but wont log in, because there is no user name in settings in my MQL5 menu.

i can login to MQL5 website using my gmail address but cannot in MT5.

 

When you register with your Google, you still need to set up a separate MQL5 username for MT5 login (can't use your Gmail address directly in MT5).

To set up your username:

  • Log into the MQL5.com website using your Google account
  • Go to your profile settings (menu on left-side)
  • Look for "Login" or "Username" field and set up a unique username
  • Save the changes

Once you have set up your username, use these credentials in MT5:

  • Username: Your newly created MQL5 username (not your gmail)
  • Password: Your MQL5 account password
 

How to fill Community tab in Metatrader ?

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First of all, if you registered here using google (or facebook) so you need o change your password to the native one:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options

Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49

If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

When you register with your Google, you still need to set up a separate MQL5 username for MT5 login (can't use your Gmail address directly in MT5).

To set up your username:

  • Log into the MQL5.com website using your Google account
  • Go to your profile settings (menu on left-side)
  • Look for "Login" or "Username" field and set up a unique username
  • Save the changes

Once you have set up your username, use these credentials in MT5:

  • Username: Your newly created MQL5 username (not your email)
  • Password: Your MQL5 account password
He is already validated seller so everything may be fine with his name and username.
He just needs to set the password to the native MQL5 password from the google relative one.
 
Ganbayar Batchuluun:

I registered to MQL5 using google account.

In login, i typed my gmail address, and my full name,,,but wont log in, because there is no user name in settings in my MQL5 menu.

i can login to MQL5 website using my gmail address but cannot in MT5.

And you are trying to login in wrong place.
Because this is Community tab in Metatrader -

 
Sergey Golubev #:

How to fill Community tab in Metatrader ?

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First of all, if you registered here using google (or facebook) so you need o change your password to the native one:


So, after you changed your password to the native MQL5 password so you can fill Community tab in Metatrader:

go to Community tab and fill your username (your username is ganabata because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ganabata ) and your password (which should not be google/facebook related password) and press "OK". After that - look at the Metatrader journal for the confirmation of sucessful community login.

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