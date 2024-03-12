Confused about DrawDown

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<link to the signal was deleted by moderator>

On the front page of above signal, the DD is shown as 40.2%.

But when I go into the Risks tab, the max DD i see there is 10.36%.

Why the difference ? Which one is correct ?

 
It is written on the Risk tab:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MY signal is showing a false drawdown level.

Eleni Anna Branou, 2022.03.18 17:38

Drawdown is not only the live drawdown of open trades, but also the account balance drawdown between high and low points.

You may never had more than a 3-4% live drawdown, but if you had 6-7 consecutive losses of 3%, that adds up to about 20% max drawdown.

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