my signal provider rank
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.25 10:40
Moderators are not moderating the Signal service: everything is doing in automatic way there (by automatic ranking machine).
For example, what I found on your signal page on the left side (the warnings were placed by automatic warning machine) -
High risk means the following: your subscribers can lose money because of you.
I think - you will need to improve the situation with your signal, and the automatic raking machine will improve the situation with your ranking (and automatic warning machine will delete those warnings from your signal page in this case).
Besides, the people may lose money because of you -
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It is the screenshot from the left side of your signal page.
Once you improve your trading style so the rating machine will improve your rating.
And more ... about drawdown -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rashid Umarov , 2015.05.27 12:42The subscription is prohibited if the current drawdown exceeds 30%.
... why ???????
people may lose money because of you!
why ???????
Besides, the people may lose money because of you -
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It is the screenshot from the left side of your signal page.
Once you improve your trading style so the rating machine will improve your rating.
but Yesterday my rank was 62
i make more profit my rank become 210 Is this normal ؟
but Yesterday my rank was 62
i make more profit my rank become 210 Is this normal ؟
more growth is not good.
and the ranking is maked by the automatic ranking machine.
so it is totally useless to post/complain about it on the forum (because no any moderator/admin is making this ranking).
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I can repeat - look at the left side of your signal page where the automatic warning machine made a warning ...
Once you improve your trading style (monthly) so the warning machine will delete those warnings, and the ranking machine will rank your signal once again.
Monthly.
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hey
this is my trader page
[link to the signal was deleted by moderator]
When I make a profit My rank is decreasing why ??????????
my rank was 62 i make some profit my rank become 208 why ???????