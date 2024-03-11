How can I set expiration?
You will have to elaborate a bit more on this, set to what? if you are referring to the expiration time, its in line 2. Im not sure what you want.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/structures/mqltraderequest
datetime expiration=TimeTradeServer()+PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_M20);//Here you change the minutes trade.BuyStop(0.10,Ask+100*_Point,_Symbol,buySl,Ask+300*_Point,ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED,expiration,0);
- www.mql5.com
You will have to elaborate a bit more on this, set to what? if you are referring to the expiration time, its in line 2. Im not sure what you want.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/structures/mqltraderequest
Id like to make original buy stop function because I'd like to setting slippage
Id like to make original buy stop function because I'd like to setting slippage
Hi,
you can try this:
datetime SetOrderExpirationTime(int hourExpiry) { MqlDateTime today; //-- TimeToStruct(iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_M1,1),today); today.hour+=hourExpiry; //-- return(StructToTime(today)); }
for example, expiration time is 1 hour:
request.expiration = SetOrderExpirationTime(1);
Thank you for your help. I tried it but it doesnt work.
I have never got correct time on this code.
What do you mean 'correct time' ?
Here is a result :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TimeExpiration.mq5 | //| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- input parameters input int exp_hour=1; bool firstcall; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ datetime SetOrderExpirationTime(int hourExpiry) { MqlDateTime today; //-- TimeToStruct(iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_M1,1),today); today.hour+=hourExpiry; //-- return(StructToTime(today)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- firstcall=true; //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- if(firstcall) { firstcall=false; Print("Time bar 1 (M1): ",TimeToString(iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_M1,1))," + ",exp_hour," hour = ", TimeToString(SetOrderExpirationTime(exp_hour)) ); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
What do you mean 'correct time' ?
Here is a result :
No I mean if I use Buy Stop Function I couldn't return correct time.
request.expiration = SetOrderExpirationTime(1);
Probably that code is not correct.
SetOrderExpirationTime is returned correct time but if I use that code and if I order buy stop that is not returned expiration time.
Buy Stop Function is returned this time "1970.01.01 00:00:00".
No I mean if I use Buy Stop Function I couldn't return correct time.
Probably that code is not correct.
SetOrderExpirationTime is returned correct time but if I use that code and if I order buy stop that is not returned expiration time.
Buy Stop Function is returned this time "1970.01.01 00:00:00".
You may have forgotten this part:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/orderproperties#enum_order_type_time
struct MqlTradeRequest { ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS action; // Trade operation type ulong magic; // Expert Advisor ID (magic number) ulong order; // Order ticket string symbol; // Trade symbol double volume; // Requested volume for a deal in lots double price; // Price double stoplimit; // StopLimit level of the order double sl; // Stop Loss level of the order double tp; // Take Profit level of the order ulong deviation; // Maximal possible deviation from the requested price ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type; // Order type ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling; // Order execution type ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time; // Order expiration type datetime expiration; // Order expiration time (for the orders of ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED type) string comment; // Order comment ulong position; // Position ticket ulong position_by; // The ticket of an opposite position };
and you can also look for some examples at:
- www.mql5.com
You may have forgotten this part:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/orderproperties#enum_order_type_time
and you can also look for some examples at:
Thank you so much. It is working.
request.type_time = ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED; request.expiration = SetOrderExpirationTime(1);
Thank you so much. It is working.
If you struggle and no one can give you some advice, you may always look at the MQL5 reference manual, you will always find a solution there, there are so many ways to do things. I am happy you found a solution
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use