Not possible to subscribe to a signal

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Hello support,
I consider to subscribe to following signal, but it is not possible:
<link to the signal was deleted by moderator>
The signal provider has already reduced the laverage to 1:100, but it is still not available for copy user. Why is it so?
 

This signal is monitored since today only (since several hours ago):

Besides, some main statistics are not updated in real time (some of them are updated in midnight).
It means: if he (signal provider) really changed the leverage 1 or 2 hours ago so he should wait ...

 
Sergey Golubev #:

This signal is monitored since today only (since several hours ago):

Besides, some main statistics are not updated in real time (some of them are updated in midnight).
It means: if he (signal provider) really changed the leverage 1 or 2 hours ago so he should wait ...

Still not possible to subscribe. Provider confirmed laverage reducing yesterday.
There mus be still something in cache on mql5 site?
 
PaPaSchlumpfJeden #:
Provider confirmed laverage reducing yesterday

Is it immediate reducing? or some hours/days should be passed for that?
He should confirm with the broker.

Because as I know (from the forum posts) - it is not immediately.

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