Not possible to subscribe to a signal
This signal is monitored since today only (since several hours ago):
Besides, some main statistics are not updated in real time (some of them are updated in midnight).
It means: if he (signal provider) really changed the leverage 1 or 2 hours ago so he should wait ...
Sergey Golubev #:Still not possible to subscribe. Provider confirmed laverage reducing yesterday.
Besides, some main statistics are not updated in real time (some of them are updated in midnight).
This signal is monitored since today only (since several hours ago):
Besides, some main statistics are not updated in real time (some of them are updated in midnight).
It means: if he (signal provider) really changed the leverage 1 or 2 hours ago so he should wait ...
There mus be still something in cache on mql5 site?
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I consider to subscribe to following signal, but it is not possible:
<link to the signal was deleted by moderator>
The signal provider has already reduced the laverage to 1:100, but it is still not available for copy user. Why is it so?