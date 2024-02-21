Line indicator that change color with each new candle on MT4

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Hey guys, so i did research on how to accomplish this and saw some posts in the forum but for the case where color changes with each candle no line appear I guess it's because I set 2 buffers with different colors. even indices are filled in one buffer and od buffers are filled in one. In data waindow, it shows well the value but i guess because the 2 buffers have different colors the lines don't connect
 
Bryan Djoufack Nguessong:
Hey guys, so i did research on how to accomplish this and saw some posts in the forum but for the case where color changes with each candle no line appear I guess it's because I set 2 buffers with different colors. even indices are filled in one buffer and od buffers are filled in one. In data waindow, it shows well the value but i guess because the 2 buffers have different colors the lines don't connect 


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//|                                                          RSI.mq4 |
//|                   Copyright 2005-2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql4.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "2005-2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql4.com"
#property description "Relative Strength Index"
#property strict

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_minimum    0
#property indicator_maximum    100
#property indicator_buffers    2
#property indicator_color1     DodgerBlue
#property indicator_color2     Red
//#property indicator_color3     Red
#property indicator_level1     30.0
#property indicator_level2     70.0
#property indicator_levelcolor clrSilver
#property indicator_levelstyle STYLE_DOT
//--- input parameters
input int InpRSIPeriod=14; // RSI Period
//--- buffers
double ExtRSIBuffer[];
double ExtPosBuffer[];
double ExtNegBuffer[];
double valda[];
double valdb[];
double valc[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
  {
   
   if(TimeCurrent() >= D'2024.02.21 20:00') {Alert("Not AUTHORIZED");return -1;}
   
   MathSrand(GetTickCount());
   
   string short_name;
//--- 2 additional buffers are used for counting.
   IndicatorBuffers(5);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtPosBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtNegBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,valda);
   //SetIndexBuffer(2,valdb);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,valc);
//--- indicator line
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtRSIBuffer);
//--- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
   short_name="RSI("+string(InpRSIPeriod)+")";
   IndicatorShortName(short_name);
   SetIndexLabel(0,short_name);
//--- check for input
   if(InpRSIPeriod<2)
     {
      Print("Incorrect value for input variable InpRSIPeriod = ",InpRSIPeriod);
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   SetIndexDrawBegin(0,InpRSIPeriod);
//--- initialization done
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Relative Strength Index                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   int    i,pos;
   double diff;
   
   if(TimeCurrent() >= D'2024.02.21 20:00') {Alert("Not AUTHORIZED");return -1;}
   
//---
   if(Bars<=InpRSIPeriod || InpRSIPeriod<2)
      return(0);
//--- counting from 0 to rates_total
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtRSIBuffer,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtPosBuffer,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtNegBuffer,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(valc,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(valda,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(valdb,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
//--- preliminary calculations
   pos=prev_calculated-1;
   if(pos<=InpRSIPeriod)
     {
      //--- first RSIPeriod values of the indicator are not calculated
      ExtRSIBuffer[0]=0.0;
      ExtPosBuffer[0]=0.0;
      ExtNegBuffer[0]=0.0;
      double sump=0.0;
      double sumn=0.0;
      for(i=1; i<=InpRSIPeriod; i++)
        {
         ExtRSIBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ExtPosBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ExtNegBuffer[i]=0.0;
         diff=close[i]-close[i-1];
         if(diff>0)
            sump+=diff;
         else
            sumn-=diff;
        }
      //--- calculate first visible value
      ExtPosBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=sump/InpRSIPeriod;
      ExtNegBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=sumn/InpRSIPeriod;
      if(ExtNegBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]!=0.0){
         ExtRSIBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=100.0-(100.0/(1.0+ExtPosBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]/ExtNegBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]));
      }
      else
        {
         if(ExtPosBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]!=0.0)
            {ExtRSIBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=100.0;}
         else
            {ExtRSIBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=50.0;}
        }
      //--- prepare the position value for main calculation
      pos=InpRSIPeriod+1;
     }
    
    
     //Alert(pos);
//--- the main loop of calculations
   for(i=pos; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++)
     {
      
      
//      double x = ((i-pos)/2.0);
//      //if(i == 3004)Alert(i," ",mod((i - pos)/2.0, 2.0)," ",close[i]," ",MathRound(x)," ",x);
//      
//      if(mod((i - pos)/2.0, 2.0)!=0.0 && mod((i - pos)/2.0, 2.0)!=1.0){valc[i] = 2.0;}
//      
//      if(mod((i - pos)/2.0, 2.0)==1.0){
//         valc[i] = 1.0;
//      }
//      if(mod((i - pos)/2.0, 2.0)==0.0){
//         valc[i] = 0.0;
//      }
      //Alert(i," ",MathMod(MathMod(i, pos),4));
      
      bool parity = false;
      
      if(MathMod(pos, 2) == 1.0){parity = false;}
      if(MathMod(pos, 2) == 0.0){parity = true;}
      
      diff=close[i]-close[i-1];
      ExtPosBuffer[i]=(ExtPosBuffer[i-1]*(InpRSIPeriod-1)+(diff>0.0?diff:0.0))/InpRSIPeriod;
      ExtNegBuffer[i]=(ExtNegBuffer[i-1]*(InpRSIPeriod-1)+(diff<0.0?-diff:0.0))/InpRSIPeriod;
      if(ExtNegBuffer[i]!=0.0){
        
            //valda[i] = 100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);
            
            if(parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 0.0){ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);}
         if(!parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 1.0){ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);}
         if(parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 1.0){valda[i] = 100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);}
         if(!parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 0.0){valda[i] = 100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);}
            
            //if(valc[i] == 1.0){}
         }
      else
        {
         if(ExtPosBuffer[i]!=0.0){
            if(parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 0.0){ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0;}
            if(!parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 1.0){ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0;}
            if(parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 1.0){valda[i] = 100.0;}
            if(!parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 0.0){valda[i] = 100.0;}
         }else
            {if(parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 0.0){ExtRSIBuffer[i]=50.0;}
            if(!parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 1.0){ExtRSIBuffer[i]=50.0;}
            if(parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 1.0){valda[i] = 50.0;}
            if(!parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 0.0){valda[i] = 50.0;}
        }
     }
     
     }
     
     //Alert(ExtRSIBuffer[rates_total-1]," ",ExtRSIBuffer[5]);
//---
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double mod(double value1, double value2){
   
   
   if(MathRound(value1)-value1 != 0.0){
      return -1;
   }
   
   if(MathRound(value1)-value1 == 0.0){
      return MathMod(value1, value2);
   }
   
   return -2;
   
}
MQL4: automated forex trading, strategy tester and custom indicators with MetaTrader
MQL4: automated forex trading, strategy tester and custom indicators with MetaTrader
  • www.mql4.com
MQL4: automated forex trading, strategy tester and custom indicators with MetaTrader
[Deleted]  
You may find this link helpful: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/440529
problem with Colored lines with MT4
problem with Colored lines with MT4
  • 2023.01.26
  • www.mql5.com
In order to implement two-colored line in MT4 custom indicators, I try to use two buffers, each with a different color...
 

Same as any colored line indicator. Look in the CodeBase. If you assign to one color buffer, make the other color buffer(s) EMPTY_VALUE. Then connect to the previous bar.
          HOW CAN I hide CONNECTION lines of plots? (ttt) - MQL4 programming forum (2016)

For MT4, I use:

  1. One buffer has the value, color set to CLR_NONE so not shown on chart, (but in data window and pop up.)
  2. Two buffers, one color each, with SetIndexLabel(i, NULL) so they don't show in data window.
  3. Then you need to connect the lines on color change. downBuffer[i]=value[i]; if(downBuffer[i+1]==EMPTY_VALUE) downBuffer[i+1]=value[i].
 
William Roeder #:

Same as any colored line indicator. Look in the CodeBase. If you assign to one color buffer, make the other color buffer(s) EMPTY_VALUE. Then connect to the previous bar.
          HOW CAN I hide CONNECTION lines of plots? (ttt) - MQL4 programming forum (2016)

For MT4, I use:

  1. One buffer has the value, color set to CLR_NONE so not shown on chart, (but in data window and pop up.)
  2. Two buffers, one color each, with SetIndexLabel(i, NULL) so they don't show in data window.
  3. Then you need to connect the lines on color change. downBuffer[i]=value[i]; if(downBuffer[i+1]==EMPTY_VALUE) downBuffer[i+1]=value[i].

please, can you explain what you mean by connect? I did just that. I set one buffer value and the other I set EMPTY VALUE. In data window it shows but the values and they are correct but nothings is drawn, I was thinking maybe because it changes color every candle. I managed to do every 2 candle color chnge but every 1 candle have this issue where nothing draw. I was thinking maybe it is because 2 consecutive values are each in 2 separated buffer with different colors. 

 
Bryan Djoufack Nguessong #:

please, can you explain what you mean by connect? I did just that. I set one buffer value and the other I set EMPTY VALUE. In data window it shows but the values and they are correct but nothings is drawn, I was thinking maybe because it changes color every candle. I managed to do every 2 candle color chnge but every 1 candle have this issue where nothing draw. I was thinking maybe it is because 2 consecutive values are each in 2 separated buffer with different colors. 


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                          RSI.mq4 |
//|                   Copyright 2005-2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql4.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "2005-2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql4.com"
#property description "Relative Strength Index"
#property strict

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_minimum    0
#property indicator_maximum    100
#property indicator_buffers    2
#property indicator_color1     DodgerBlue
#property indicator_color2     Red
//#property indicator_color3     Red
#property indicator_level1     30.0
#property indicator_level2     70.0
#property indicator_levelcolor clrSilver
#property indicator_levelstyle STYLE_DOT
//--- input parameters
input int InpRSIPeriod=14; // RSI Period
//--- buffers
double ExtRSIBuffer[];
double ExtPosBuffer[];
double ExtNegBuffer[];
double valda[];
double valdb[];
double valc[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
  {
   
   if(TimeCurrent() >= D'2024.02.21 20:00') {Alert("Not AUTHORIZED");return -1;}
   
   MathSrand(GetTickCount());
   
   string short_name;
//--- 2 additional buffers are used for counting.
   IndicatorBuffers(5);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtPosBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtNegBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,valda);
   //SetIndexBuffer(2,valdb);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,valc);
//--- indicator line
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtRSIBuffer);
//--- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
   short_name="RSI("+string(InpRSIPeriod)+")";
   IndicatorShortName(short_name);
   SetIndexLabel(0,short_name);
//--- check for input
   if(InpRSIPeriod<2)
     {
      Print("Incorrect value for input variable InpRSIPeriod = ",InpRSIPeriod);
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   SetIndexDrawBegin(0,InpRSIPeriod);
//--- initialization done
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Relative Strength Index                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   int    i,pos;
   double diff;
   
   if(TimeCurrent() >= D'2024.02.21 20:00') {Alert("Not AUTHORIZED");return -1;}
   
//---
   if(Bars<=InpRSIPeriod || InpRSIPeriod<2)
      return(0);
//--- counting from 0 to rates_total
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtRSIBuffer,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtPosBuffer,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtNegBuffer,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(valc,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(valda,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(valdb,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
//--- preliminary calculations
   pos=prev_calculated-1;
   if(pos<=InpRSIPeriod)
     {
      //--- first RSIPeriod values of the indicator are not calculated
      ExtRSIBuffer[0]=0.0;
      ExtPosBuffer[0]=0.0;
      ExtNegBuffer[0]=0.0;
      double sump=0.0;
      double sumn=0.0;
      for(i=1; i<=InpRSIPeriod; i++)
        {
         ExtRSIBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ExtPosBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ExtNegBuffer[i]=0.0;
         diff=close[i]-close[i-1];
         if(diff>0)
            sump+=diff;
         else
            sumn-=diff;
        }
      //--- calculate first visible value
      ExtPosBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=sump/InpRSIPeriod;
      ExtNegBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=sumn/InpRSIPeriod;
      if(ExtNegBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]!=0.0){
         ExtRSIBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=100.0-(100.0/(1.0+ExtPosBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]/ExtNegBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]));
      }
      else
        {
         if(ExtPosBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]!=0.0)
            {ExtRSIBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=100.0;}
         else
            {ExtRSIBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=50.0;}
        }
      //--- prepare the position value for main calculation
      pos=InpRSIPeriod+1;
     }
    
    
     //Alert(pos);
//--- the main loop of calculations
   for(i=pos; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++)
     {
      
      
//      double x = ((i-pos)/2.0);
//      //if(i == 3004)Alert(i," ",mod((i - pos)/2.0, 2.0)," ",close[i]," ",MathRound(x)," ",x);
//      
//      if(mod((i - pos)/2.0, 2.0)!=0.0 && mod((i - pos)/2.0, 2.0)!=1.0){valc[i] = 2.0;}
//      
//      if(mod((i - pos)/2.0, 2.0)==1.0){
//         valc[i] = 1.0;
//      }
//      if(mod((i - pos)/2.0, 2.0)==0.0){
//         valc[i] = 0.0;
//      }
      //Alert(i," ",MathMod(MathMod(i, pos),4));
      
      bool parity = false;
      
      if(MathMod(pos, 2) == 1.0){parity = false;}
      if(MathMod(pos, 2) == 0.0){parity = true;}
      
      diff=close[i]-close[i-1];
      ExtPosBuffer[i]=(ExtPosBuffer[i-1]*(InpRSIPeriod-1)+(diff>0.0?diff:0.0))/InpRSIPeriod;
      ExtNegBuffer[i]=(ExtNegBuffer[i-1]*(InpRSIPeriod-1)+(diff<0.0?-diff:0.0))/InpRSIPeriod;
      if(ExtNegBuffer[i]!=0.0){
        
            //valda[i] = 100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);
            
            if(parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 0.0){ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);valda[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;}
         if(!parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 1.0){ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);valda[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;}
         if(parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 1.0){valda[i] = 100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);ExtRSIBuffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;}
         if(!parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 0.0){valda[i] = 100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);ExtRSIBuffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;}
            
            //if(valc[i] == 1.0){}
         }
      else
        {
         if(ExtPosBuffer[i]!=0.0){
            if(parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 0.0){ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0;}
            if(!parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 1.0){ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0;}
            if(parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 1.0){valda[i] = 100.0;}
            if(!parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 0.0){valda[i] = 100.0;}
         }else
            {if(parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 0.0){ExtRSIBuffer[i]=50.0;}
            if(!parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 1.0){ExtRSIBuffer[i]=50.0;}
            if(parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 1.0){valda[i] = 50.0;}
            if(!parity && MathMod(i, 2) == 0.0){valda[i] = 50.0;}
        }
     }
     
     }
     
     //Alert(ExtRSIBuffer[rates_total-1]," ",ExtRSIBuffer[5]);
//---
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double mod(double value1, double value2){
   
   
   if(MathRound(value1)-value1 != 0.0){
      return -1;
   }
   
   if(MathRound(value1)-value1 == 0.0){
      return MathMod(value1, value2);
   }
   
   return -2;
   
}

I added the EMPTYVALUE. But still nothing shows but on chart but data window shows the value correctly



MQL4: automated forex trading, strategy tester and custom indicators with MetaTrader
MQL4: automated forex trading, strategy tester and custom indicators with MetaTrader
  • www.mql4.com
MQL4: automated forex trading, strategy tester and custom indicators with MetaTrader
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
You may find this link helpful: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/440529

I don't really see bro. I have the same issue as you for consecutive change of color. Nothing draws

 
Bryan Djoufack Nguessong #:

please, can you explain what you mean by connect? I did just that. I set one buffer value and the other I set EMPTY VALUE. In data window it shows but the values and they are correct but nothings is drawn, I was thinking maybe because it changes color every candle. I managed to do every 2 candle color chnge but every 1 candle have this issue where nothing draw. I was thinking maybe it is because 2 consecutive values are each in 2 separated buffer with different colors. 

the solution presented here is not for consecutive colors change

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
You may find this link helpful: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/440529

it was helpful thanks a lot

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