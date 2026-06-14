Alert Sounds Problem with MetaTrader 4 platform update build 1408

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Hello Support and all,


I've found problem of no any alert sounds from MT4 after update as build 1408.

I've confirmed all setting for sounds are Enable (Option-->Events-->Enable for all).

I've confirmed MT4 teminal for 2 brokers with 1408 update have the same problem,

while MT4 teminal for other 2 brokers with 1380 update are still have sounds alert as usual.


I hope the support will see this post very soon.

Anyway, I'm not sure if this forum is the best way to feedback this problem, please suggest if it not.


Thank you very much

SaltedPN

 

Hello!

I confirm the error.

We would like to have it repaired as soon as possible.

Thank you, Ujhegyi

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Salted PN:

Hello Support and all,


I've found problem of no any alert sounds from MT4 after update as build 1408.

I've confirmed all setting for sounds are Enable (Option-->Events-->Enable for all).

I've confirmed MT4 teminal for 2 brokers with 1408 update have the same problem,

while MT4 teminal for other 2 brokers with 1380 update are still have sounds alert as usual.


I hope the support will see this post very soon.

Anyway, I'm not sure if this forum is the best way to feedback this problem, please suggest if it not.


Thank you very much

SaltedPN

I have forwarded this thread to MQs attention.
 
Hello
Salted PN:

Hello Support and all,


I've found problem of no any alert sounds from MT4 after update as build 1408.

I've confirmed all setting for sounds are Enable (Option-->Events-->Enable for all).

I've confirmed MT4 teminal for 2 brokers with 1408 update have the same problem,

while MT4 teminal for other 2 brokers with 1380 update are still have sounds alert as usual.


I hope the support will see this post very soon.

Anyway, I'm not sure if this forum is the best way to feedback this problem, please suggest if it not.


Thank you very much

SaltedPN


Hello,

Could you provide more details:

1. Operation system

2. MT4 installation catalogue and 'sound' directory screenshots like these two :



 

Hello!

Windows 7 x64

1 2 3
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