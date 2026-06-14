Alert Sounds Problem with MetaTrader 4 platform update build 1408
Hello!
I confirm the error.
We would like to have it repaired as soon as possible.
Thank you, Ujhegyi
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Hello Support and all,
I've found problem of no any alert sounds from MT4 after update as build 1408.
I've confirmed all setting for sounds are Enable (Option-->Events-->Enable for all).
I've confirmed MT4 teminal for 2 brokers with 1408 update have the same problem,
while MT4 teminal for other 2 brokers with 1380 update are still have sounds alert as usual.
I hope the support will see this post very soon.
Anyway, I'm not sure if this forum is the best way to feedback this problem, please suggest if it not.
Thank you very much
SaltedPN
Hello Support and all,
I've found problem of no any alert sounds from MT4 after update as build 1408.
I've confirmed all setting for sounds are Enable (Option-->Events-->Enable for all).
I've confirmed MT4 teminal for 2 brokers with 1408 update have the same problem,
while MT4 teminal for other 2 brokers with 1380 update are still have sounds alert as usual.
I hope the support will see this post very soon.
Anyway, I'm not sure if this forum is the best way to feedback this problem, please suggest if it not.
Thank you very much
SaltedPN
Hello,
Could you provide more details:
1. Operation system
2. MT4 installation catalogue and 'sound' directory screenshots like these two :
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Hello Support and all,
I've found problem of no any alert sounds from MT4 after update as build 1408.
I've confirmed all setting for sounds are Enable (Option-->Events-->Enable for all).
I've confirmed MT4 teminal for 2 brokers with 1408 update have the same problem,
while MT4 teminal for other 2 brokers with 1380 update are still have sounds alert as usual.
I hope the support will see this post very soon.
Anyway, I'm not sure if this forum is the best way to feedback this problem, please suggest if it not.
Thank you very much
SaltedPN