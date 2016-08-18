Is a sound Alert for a Stochastic Indicator possible?
You can code any alert in MQL4. See article Sound Alerts in Indicators
There is no other way.
Does this way works also for MT5?
Damien LEVY:
Does this way works also for MT5?
Does this way works also for MT5?
Of Course.
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Fellow Forum Members,
I'm using MetaTrader 4 and it offers the ability to setup sound alarms if a candle stick hits a price you are interested in.
However, there is no way to setup sound alarms for the stochastic indicator which does not use candle sticks or price. Is there anyway to enable my stochastic indicator to sound an alarm anytime the oscillating line gets near to either the 80% or 20% red line? How near? Please refer the attached JPG to see how near I would like it to be for the sound alert to go off.
I'm using customized chart templates that I bought from from a Forex trader business online. How do I tweak the code in their templates in order to have such a sound alarm function without a problem? Moreover, I hear that MetaTrader is a very well supported with all kinds of plugins. Is there a plugin out there that can make this happen? Any help will be greatly appreciated. Thanks