Request: Dark Mode for MT5
The white is burning the eyeballs, especially for coding. Pls get dark modes on MT5 user interface.
i support
Also
When coding and the suggestions come up , it flashes white for an instant and then goes to the color scheme.
but its quite the eyestrain .
Would be ideal if by selecting dark the other parts of the window would also switch colors.
Not long ago I started having spots in front of my eyes (I don’t know what they are called correctly in English). Now I am also a supporter of dark themes😄Before this, I didn’t understand why so many people like dark themes. Now I understand.
Not long ago I started having spots in front of my eyes
By the way, I spent thousands of hours looking at the meta editor's light theme, and at maximum brightness. I didn't know it was a bad idea.
[edit]
But I am not saying that this is what caused my health problems. These health problems can be caused by anything.
Not long ago I started having spots in front of my eyes (I don’t know what they are called correctly in English). Now I am also a supporter of dark themes😄Before this, I didn’t understand why so many people like dark themes. Now I understand.
Yeah , its a big strain in the eyes .
They haven't noticed because they are not using meta editor probably xD .
(off topic , someone hit the +1 btn , did nothing as i expected , linked to nothing as i expected xD)
Metaquotes please fix the gui dark mode , its not rocket surgery
Also this , i used screen recording to capture it.
When suggestions pop up a flash of white pops up before the dark theme appears.
Its like watching a thunderstorm if you type fast.
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The white is burning the eyeballs, especially for coding. Pls get dark modes on MT5 user interface.