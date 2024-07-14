Request: Dark Mode for MT5

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The white is burning the eyeballs, especially for coding. Pls get dark modes on MT5 user interface.

 
Th3_1nqu1s1t1on:

The white is burning the eyeballs, especially for coding. Pls get dark modes on MT5 user interface.

i support

Also

When coding and the suggestions come up , it flashes white for an instant and then goes to the color scheme.

but its quite the eyestrain .

Would be ideal if by selecting dark the other parts of the window would also switch colors.


 

Not long ago I started having spots in front of my eyes (I don’t know what they are called correctly in English). Now I am also a supporter of dark themes😄

Before this, I didn’t understand why so many people like dark themes. Now I understand.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
Not long ago I started having spots in front of my eyes

By the way, I spent thousands of hours looking at the meta editor's light theme, and at maximum brightness. I didn't know it was a bad idea.

[edit]

But I am not saying that this is what caused my health problems. These health problems can be caused by anything.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Not long ago I started having spots in front of my eyes (I don’t know what they are called correctly in English). Now I am also a supporter of dark themes😄

Before this, I didn’t understand why so many people like dark themes. Now I understand.

Yeah , its a big strain in the eyes . 

They haven't noticed because they are not using meta editor probably xD . 

(off topic , someone hit the +1 btn , did nothing as i expected , linked to nothing as i expected xD)

Metaquotes please fix the gui dark mode , its not rocket surgery

 

Also this , i used screen recording to capture it.

When suggestions pop up a flash of white pops up before the dark theme appears.

Its like watching a thunderstorm if you type fast.


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