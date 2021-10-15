Can I change chart default colors in MT4?
I am more comfortable working with dark color bars on a white background.
If I right-click on a chart and click "Properties", I have the option of changing to a different color scheme (in my case I prefer "Black on White").
However, I find myself having to do this for every new chart window that I open.
Is there any way of changing the default color scheme for charts to always be "Black on White", or whichever other color scheme I prefer?
Thanks!
nanquan
Sure, you get the chart how you want it then save that as a template. Right mouse click, Template, save as. You can put that template on any chart by applying the template. There is a default template as well, called default. Just save to that name and it will do what you want. From the help files of the terminal ....
Templates
A template is a set of chart window parameters that can be applied to other charts. The following can be stored in a template:
chart type and color;
color diagram;
chart scale;
OHLC line shown or hidden;
the attached expert advisor and its parameters;
the imposed custom and technical indicators with their settings;
line studies;
separators of days.
When a template is imposed into a chart, the stored settings, as they are, will be attached to the security and period. For example, one can create a template that includes indicators of MACD, RSI, and Moving Average, and then use it for other charts. In this case, charts windows will have the same view for different symbols and periods.
Templates are stored in the /TEMPLATES directory as TPL files. A template created once can be used unlimited amount of times. A basic template (DEFAULT.TPL) is created during installation of the terminal. It will be applied automatically for creation a new chart window. In future, it can be changed by using of the active chart window properties.
To create a new template, one has to execute the "Charts — Template — Save Template..." menu command, the chart context menu command of the same name, or by pressing of the button of the "Charts" toolbar. As a result, a new template will be created on basis of the data of active chart window. The same actions must be performed to modify a template, but an existing template should be selected instead of entering of a new filename. To impose a template into the chart window, one has to select the desired file in the templates managing menu or in any available folder in the "Open" window that can be called by the "Charts — Template — Load Template..." menu command. The "Charts — Template — Remove Template" menu command and the chart context menu command of the same name allow to delete templates.
I am more comfortable working with dark color bars on a white background.
If I right-click on a chart and click "Properties", I have the option of changing to a different color scheme (in my case I prefer "Black on White").
However, I find myself having to do this for every new chart window that I open.
Is there any way of changing the default color scheme for charts to always be "Black on White", or whichever other color scheme I prefer?
Thanks!
nanquan
Hello
why and in which case color of symbols change from red to blue and vice versa?
for live chart default.tpl for the tester, visual mode tester.tpl
Necroposting... but meh... this comment is a lifesaver for the tester. Thanks so much!
DOUBLE NECRO!! This thread is GOLD!! Posting this in 2021.
I've been sitting here since 2016 trading every day and running literally thousands of tests. I've had to right click and go into the properties of every...single...new...chart...and...test and configure the colours each and every time and then finally this morning I snapped and thought I'd search the planet for a way to select the chart colourisation and customisation and set it as default and came across this thread. Special thanks to the OP and contributors but ESPECIALLY thanks to William Roeder for giving us the golden key.
You have to CREATE a new template called "Default.tpl" and then ALSO do it again CREATE another template called "Tester.tpl" in that SAME directory (mt4/templates).
Here in this image you can see I've already created two new templates called "default" and "tester". This will mean that from now on I will open every single chart with my desired everything. Can you imagine how much time and frustration this will save me?!
Note: "default" and "tester" templates do not already exist: You have to make them by giving a name in the "File Name" section of the "Save As..." dialogue box as per this image below. THIS is the part I didn't know. I (and everyone) knows how to save and apply a template but this default and tester template "trick" is just the best thing.
Thanks again for the contributors. I'm so happy right now.
Sure, you get the chart how you want it then save that as a template. Right mouse click, Template, save as. You can put that template on any chart by applying the template. There is a default template as well, called default. Just save to that name and it will do what you want. From the help files of the terminal ....
Templates
A template is a set of chart window parameters that can be applied to other charts. The following can be stored in a template:
-
chart type and color;
-
color diagram;
-
chart scale;
-
OHLC line shown or hidden;
-
the attached expert advisor and its parameters;
-
the imposed custom and technical indicators with their settings;
-
line studies;
-
separators of days.
When a template is imposed into a chart, the stored settings, as they are, will be attached to the security and period. For example, one can create a template that includes indicators of MACD, RSI, and Moving Average, and then use it for other charts. In this case, charts windows will have the same view for different symbols and periods.
Templates are stored in the /TEMPLATES directory as TPL files. A template created once can be used unlimited amount of times. A basic template (DEFAULT.TPL) is created during installation of the terminal. It will be applied automatically for creation a new chart window. In future, it can be changed by using of the active chart window properties.
To create a new template, one has to execute the "Charts — Template — Save Template..." menu command, the chart context menu command of the same name, or by pressing of the button of the "Charts" toolbar. As a result, a new template will be created on basis of the data of active chart window. The same actions must be performed to modify a template, but an existing template should be selected instead of entering of a new filename. To impose a template into the chart window, one has to select the desired file in the templates managing menu or in any available folder in the "Open" window that can be called by the "Charts — Template — Load Template..." menu command. The "Charts — Template — Remove Template" menu command and the chart context menu command of the same name allow to delete templates.
thank you
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I am more comfortable working with dark color bars on a white background.
If I right-click on a chart and click "Properties", I have the option of changing to a different color scheme (in my case I prefer "Black on White").
However, I find myself having to do this for every new chart window that I open.
Is there any way of changing the default color scheme for charts to always be "Black on White", or whichever other color scheme I prefer?
Thanks!
nanquan