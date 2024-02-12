Wingding Arrow Error, Displaying Square Instead
Another test:
void OnStart() { for(int i = 33; i < 256; ++i) // character codes { const int b = i - 33; // bar number const string name = (string)b + "Wingdings-" + (string)iTime(_Symbol, _Period, b); ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_ARROW, 0, iTime(_Symbol, _Period, b), iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, b) + 100 * _Point); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, i); } PrintFormat("%d objects with arrows created", 256 - 33);
Most characters cannot be displayed correctly...
See if the following helps ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Chin Min Wan, 2023.12.17 09:24
Finally, my objects issues have the solution, my issues have been resolved and I learned something new today ... thank you to everybody
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/316034#comment_12122761
- Settings
- Time & Language
- Language (left side)
- Administrative Language Setting (right side)
- Administrative (tab)
- Change System Locale (button)
- Uncheck this box : "Beta: Use Unicode UTF-8 for worldwide language support"
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Solved : MT4 wingdings font or character bugs
Koros Jafarzadeh, 2019.06.19 07:12
Thanks, I solved this problem, It came from system locale setting, The solution is :
- Settings
- Time & Language
- Language (left side)
- Administrative Language Setting (right side)
- Administrative (tab)
- Change System Locale (button)
- Uncheck this box : "Beta: Use Unicode UTF-8 for worldwide language support"
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I realized there are some characters in the wingding code that cannot be displayed properly, it always displays as a square. I use the example in the documentation with several inputs but it's still the same.