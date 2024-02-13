Changing Chart Comments to Right Side
i dont think it is possible without changing your comments into objects.
EDIT: Or do as i do: add spaces to beginning of each line so that the tickets and open trade info are shown to the left of each comment.
EDIT: Or do as i do: add spaces to beginning of each line so that the tickets and open trade info are shown to the left of each comment.
anuj71 #:
Looks little awkward but manageable. Thank you :)
Looks little awkward but manageable. Thank you :)
maybe "busy", but not awkward, nahhhh.
It might look better if you had 2 columns and the long lines -- turn those into 2 lines(each), and then add a blank line (or 2) at the top.
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Hello,
In default, all the Comments texts shown on Left side. I want to change this to Right side.
I need this because, due to the comment texts trade information getting Unclear and difficult to read.
To