Trailing Stop Option missing From MT4
I updated to the new MT4 version January 2024 and when logging back into my account I noticed the option for a trailing stop was no longer listed under the Close order and Modify order option. YES I know how to set a Trail, NO the option still doesn't appear if I goto the terminal and left click! Can anyone help me Fix this issue? I cant be the only one experiencing this! I have already deleted and reinstalled all versions of MT4 multiple times, Using ThinkMarkets as a broker.
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Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please provide more technical details from your Journal log ... How to report technical issues?
Also, provide some information about the type of trading account as well as details about the trade itself (e.g. type of order, symbol, entry time, etc.).
Also, try doing a clean separate installing of MetaTrader 4, and seeing if it acts differently, with the same account and with a different broker/trading account.
EDIT: Use the installation files of a different broker as a comparison.
How to report technical issues?
- 2023.06.20
- www.mql5.com
To get good and efficient help you need to provide all the relevant technical informations about your context when using the application (MT5 deskt...
Dae Trades: I updated to the new MT4 version January 2024 and when logging back into my account I noticed the option for a trailing stop was no longer listed under the Close order and Modify order option. YES I know how to set a Trail, NO the option still doesn't appear if I goto the terminal and left click! Can anyone help me Fix this issue? I cant be the only one experiencing this! I have already deleted and reinstalled all versions of MT4 multiple times, Using ThinkMarkets as a broker.
You right-Click the trade, not left-click, to bring up the context menu.
the loss of the trainling stop loss on MT4 started with build #1404 and continues with build 1405. Build 1403 and earlier are not affected.
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