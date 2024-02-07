Why doesn't the buy/sell line appear on the desktop?

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On the MT5 desktop app, the line is not visible when I buy and sell something, at least when I trade indices. When I traded gold it showed the buy line on the desktop. And the line is visible on the iPhone app when I trade indices.

Dektop image, no line appear

Iphone image, line appear

Files:
line.png  38 kb
line2.png  259 kb
[Deleted]  

Enable the Trade Levels in the "Charts" tab of the Options (Ctrl-O) ... https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/startworking/settings#charts

Also enable the Trade Levels in the Chart Options (F8) ... https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/charts_advanced/charts_settings#show

Platform Settings - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The trading platform provides multiple settings to help you conveniently customize it. Click " Options" in the Tools menu or press...
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Enable the Trade Levels in the "Charts" tab of the Options (Ctrl-O) ... https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/startworking/settings#charts

Also enable the Trade Levels in the Chart Options (F8) ... https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/charts_advanced/charts_settings#show

It is enabled. ?

Files:
mql5.png  83 kb
[Deleted]  
Patrik #: It is enabled. ?

Are you sure?????


[Deleted]  

Also check the terminal Options ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #: Are you sure?????

I missed that. Ok, lets see if it shows up on the next trade. But strange that the line was shown on gold but not on indices.

[Deleted]  
Patrik #: I missed that. Ok, lets see if it shows up on the next trade. But strange that the line was shown on gold but not on indices.
Obviously the Chart Options were different on the two charts. Set it up and save it as the default template.
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