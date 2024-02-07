Why doesn't the buy/sell line appear on the desktop?
Enable the Trade Levels in the "Charts" tab of the Options (Ctrl-O) ... https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/startworking/settings#charts
Also enable the Trade Levels in the Chart Options (F8) ... https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/charts_advanced/charts_settings#show
Platform Settings - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
The trading platform provides multiple settings to help you conveniently customize it. Click " Options" in the Tools menu or press...
Fernando Carreiro #:
Also enable the Trade Levels in the Chart Options (F8) ... https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/charts_advanced/charts_settings#show
Enable the Trade Levels in the "Charts" tab of the Options (Ctrl-O) ... https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/startworking/settings#charts
Also enable the Trade Levels in the Chart Options (F8) ... https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/charts_advanced/charts_settings#show
It is enabled. ?
Files:
mql5.png 83 kb
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On the MT5 desktop app, the line is not visible when I buy and sell something, at least when I trade indices. When I traded gold it showed the buy line on the desktop. And the line is visible on the iPhone app when I trade indices.
Dektop image, no line appear
Iphone image, line appear