Where I can see the detailed description of intagration "Log in via MQL5.community" to my website?
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Sergey Golubev #:
Short description:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/startworking/settings#community
Short description:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/startworking/settings#community
I need a guide/examples which describe the full process of integration of " Log in via MQL5.community" functionality with third-party websites. I mean, how to implement authorization via MQL5.Community on my website?
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Does anyone know where can I find a detailed description of integration process of the "Log in via MQL5.community" functionality with a website?
Brief description can be found in the "Apps" tab in profile page, but it does not provide all the needed info.