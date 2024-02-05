Where I can see the detailed description of intagration "Log in via MQL5.community" to my website?

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Does anyone know where can I find a detailed description of integration process of the "Log in via MQL5.community" functionality with a website?

Brief description can be found in the "Apps" tab in profile page, but it does not provide all the needed info.

 
Short description:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/startworking/settings#community
Platform Settings - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The trading platform provides multiple settings to help you conveniently customize it. Click " Options" in the Tools menu or press...
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Short description:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/startworking/settings#community

I need a guide/examples which describe the full process of integration of " Log in via MQL5.community" functionality with third-party websites. I mean, how to implement authorization via MQL5.Community on my website?

Here is the screenshot of page I am talking about:

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