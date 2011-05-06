А new way to login to MQL5.com
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We always strive to make our services as convenient as possible. To help the members of our MQL5.community in their daily activities, we have introduced a new way for quick access to our website resources. Now the process of registration and authorization on MQL5.com is much easier - you can authorize via third-party services Google and Yahoo, and later on authorization via Facebook and Twitter will be implemented.
The new simplified procedure consists of only two steps:
The benefits of the new authorization method:
For example, if you have a Google account with the "Remember this approval" option enabled, then the next time you visit MQL5.com, authorization will be automatically performed on Google!We hope that this innovation will be helpful for you.