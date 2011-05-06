А new way to login to MQL5.com

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We always strive to make our services as convenient as possible. To help the members of our MQL5.community in their daily activities, we have introduced a new way for quick access to our website resources. Now the process of registration and authorization on MQL5.com is much easier - you can authorize via third-party services Google and Yahoo, and later on authorization via Facebook and Twitter will be implemented.


The new simplified procedure consists of only two steps:

  1. Simply select the appropriate service on the login page and authorize using it.
  2. In the second step, specify the login under which you will be represented at MQL5.community.


The benefits of the new authorization method:

  • You don't need to create a complex password during registration - it is not required, if you are authorized at one of these services (Google or Yahoo);
  • There is no need to confirm your email address, as in usual registration procedure;
  • You don't need to enter your password for logging into MQL5.com  - all you need is click on the icon of the service that you use.



For example, if you have a Google account with the "Remember this approval" option enabled, then the next time you visit MQL5.com, authorization will be automatically performed on Google!

We hope that this innovation will be helpful for you.
 
Now you can authorize on MQL5.com using Facebook  and Twitter 
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