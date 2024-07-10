MT4 App not working on Android. Playstore removed app 26-Jan-2024
- MT4 and Android phone
- Push notifications come with a longer delay
- MT5 App doesn´t work on Android 4.2.2
I can install MT4 and MT4 so those applications were not removed from the Google Play (I checked the phone with Android 13 and my old phone with Android 9):
And I installed MT4 to my old phone with Adnroid 9, and it opens with not a problem at all (I opened demo account, and I can trade for example).
I think - MT4 can be installed on the phone with Android 13 as well.
And I installed MT4 to my old phone with Adnroid 9, and it opens with not a problem at all (I opened demo account, and I can trade for example).
I think - MT4 can be installed on the phone with Android 13 as well.
i m facing this problem since morning. when i press update button it says mt4 not available on google play store. lets see maybe some regional issues. latest screen shot is added
It may be related to the phone (which company produced your phone) and with the Android version.
For example, the application of yahoo email can be downloaded and used for Asus phone with Android 13, but the yahoo application is not available for my old phone (ZTE) with Android 9.
So, it may be same case.
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But MT4 application can be installed and used on both my phones with not a problem.
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You can check the application requirement for the phone (in Google Play), and it is written that Android version should be 5 and more (and it may be the other requirements).
It may be related to the phone (which company produced your phone) and with the Android version.
For example, the application of yahoo email can be downloaded and used for Asus phone with Android 13, but the yahoo application is not available for my old phone (ZTE) with Android 9.
So, it may be same case.
-------------------------
But MT4 application can be installed and used on both my phones with not a problem.
-------------------------
You can check the application requirement for the phone (in Google Play), and it is written that Android version should be 5 and more (and it may be the other requirements).
i am facing problem in signing in from mt4 android since this morning. i wanna know if this is happening in any other part of the world or not
You can install the app using the APK file: MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5
You can install the app using the APK file: MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5
My Metatrader 4 Android has stopped working, some news on Android ?
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