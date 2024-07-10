MT4 App not working on Android. Playstore removed app 26-Jan-2024

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i am facing problem in signing in from mt4 android since this morning. i wanna know if this is happening in any other part of the world or not
 

I can install MT4 and MT4 so those applications were not removed from the Google Play (I checked the phone with Android 13 and my old phone with Android 9):

 
Sergey Golubev #:

I can install MT4 and MT4 so those applications were not removed from the Google Play (I checked the phone with Android 13 and my old phone with Android 9):

And I installed MT4 to my old phone with Adnroid 9, and it opens with not a problem at all (I opened demo account, and I can trade for example).
I think - MT4 can be installed on the phone with Android 13 as well.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

And I installed MT4 to my old phone with Adnroid 9, and it opens with not a problem at all (I opened demo account, and I can trade for example).
I think - MT4 can be installed on the phone with Android 13 as well.

i m facing this problem since morning. when i press update button it says mt4 not available on google play store. lets see maybe some regional issues. latest screen shot is added
 
Farooq Azam #:
i m facing this problem since morning. when i press update button it says mt4 not available on google play store. lets see maybe some regional issues. latest screen shot is added

It may be related to the phone (which company produced your phone) and with the Android version.

For example, the application of yahoo email can be downloaded and used for Asus phone with Android 13, but the yahoo application is not available for my old phone (ZTE) with Android 9.

So, it may be same case.

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But MT4 application can be installed and used on both my phones with not a problem.

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You can check the application requirement for the phone (in Google Play), and it is written that Android version should be 5 and more (and it may be the other requirements).

 
Sergey Golubev #:

It may be related to the phone (which company produced your phone) and with the Android version.

For example, the application of yahoo email can be downloaded and used for Asus phone with Android 13, but the yahoo application is not available for my old phone (ZTE) with Android 9.

So, it may be same case.

-------------------------

But MT4 application can be installed and used on both my phones with not a problem.

-------------------------

You can check the application requirement for the phone (in Google Play), and it is written that Android version should be 5 and more (and it may be the other requirements).

i have MI poco x3 chines brand phone with android version 12 SKQ1.211019.001. I have another handset of samsung that also have same issue.
 
Farooq Azam:
i am facing problem in signing in from mt4 android since this morning. i wanna know if this is happening in any other part of the world or not
Same issue since morning.. 
It gave an error to update and when I went to playstore it said app isnt available.
The screenshot you shared has the same error that I got.

I'm using Google Pixel 5A with android 14 latest.
 
You can install the app using the APK file: MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5
 
Alexey Petrov #:
You can install the app using the APK file: MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5
Thank you, manually update worked! 
 
Alexey Petrov #:
You can install the app using the APK file: MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5
Downloaded from mql4 and it worked
 

My Metatrader 4 Android has stopped working, some news on Android ?

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