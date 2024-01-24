I was subscribing to a signal and I got an error please help
It is a warning only (for your information).
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You can check into consideration the mapping. I mean: the position/trade may not be copied because of mapping.
What is mapping?
- 2023.10.21
- www.mql5.com
It is a warning only (for your information).
--------------------
You can check into consideration the mapping. I mean: the position/trade may not be copied because of mapping.
What is mapping?
ok but if it doesn''t copy trades would i be able to get refund?
ok but if it doesn''t copy trades would i be able two get refund?
Generally - not. You should analyze the trades of providers (and which symbols he is trading), and look at the symbols on your trading account.
There is the general rule for refund -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.01.22 10:19
If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund
Generally - not. You should analyze the trades of providers (and which symbols he is trading), and look at the symbols on your trading account.
There is the general rule for refund -
I checked it and I have the same pairs in my broker, so I hope it is okay to go ahead, right?
I checked it and I have the same pairs in my broker, so I hope it is okay to go ahead, right?
Mapping is not about same pairs.
- It is about how many "same pairs" are provided by broker for your account (if more than 1 so the trades for this pair will not be copied; more than one is the following: EUR/USD; EURUSD_i and so on).
- And it is about the specifications of the symbols (margin calculation for this symbols should be Forex in symbols' specification).
Read the information from the links I provided on the previous posts here on the thread.
Mapping is not about same pairs.
- It is about how many "same pairs" are provided by broker for your account (if more than 1 so the trades for this pair will not be copied; more than one is the following: EUR/USD; EURUSD_i and so on).
- And it is about the specifications of the symbols (margin calculation for this symbols should be Forex in symbols' specification).
Read the information from the links I provided on the previous posts here on the thread.
How can i check margin calculation for that signal?
You do not want to to to those links to read it? Why?
You need to read (because it is your money and so on) ...
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To make it shorter:
right mouse click on XAU/USD in the Market Watch - Specification - and I see:
It should be Forex instead of CFD-Leverage for example.
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And this is Forex -
AUD/USD (right mouse click on XAU/USD in the Market Watch - Specification):
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And my broker proposed two symbols for AUD/USD so this AUD/USD will not be copied for me (because it is necessary to have one only):
- 2023.10.21
- www.mql5.com
You do not want to to to those links to read it? Why?
You need to read (because it is your money and so on) ...
-------------------------
To make it shorter:
right mouse click on XAU/USD in the Market Watch - Specification - and I see:
It should be Forex instead of CFD-Leverage for example.
---------------------
And this is Forex -
AUD/USD (right mouse click on XAU/USD in the Market Watch - Specification):
-------------------------
And my broker proposed two symbols for AUD/USD so this AUD/USD will not be copied for me (because it is necessary to have one only):
Thank you for the help, I have started the signal and understood how it works, however there is one more issue that I have posted, can you help me with this - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/461186#comment_51888871
- 2024.01.24
- www.mql5.com
Thank you for the help, I have started the signal and understood how it works, however there is one more issue that I have posted, can you help me with this - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/461186#comment_51888871
- 2024.01.24
- www.mql5.com
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I was subscribing to a signal and I received an error as follows:-
and I don't see any difference in the position size for eg if he opened a trade of 0.166 then I would have not been able to do that because my broker does not allow that
but that signal provider opens a trade of 0.01 then in that case I don't see any problem but I would like to confirm from experienced people
1- does this error has any impact?
2- Should I ignore this and go on to subcribe?
Hope for a quick reply