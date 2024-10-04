My regular MQL5 account locked
Hi.
I tried to change login password here on mql5, but when I did I got a notification that a security code was sent to my mql5 mobile app as a push....
...
I can change password without notification as a push ...
Did you use two-step authorization when login to the forum?
Your profile page - Settings - Security - and
Yes?
It is because two-step authorization used in your first/old profile?
If it is related to two-step authorization so what is your first profile - profile/login to your first mql5 account which you can not login to?
For example, my login is newdigital.
Why? Because the link to my profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital
I can change password without notification as a push ...
Did you use two-step authorization when login to the forum?
Your profile page - Settings - Security - and
Yes?
It is because two-step authorization used in your first/old profile?
If it is related to two-step authorization so what is your first profile - profile/login to your first mql5 account which you can not login to?
For example, my login is newdigital.
Why? Because the link to my profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital
The problem now is I cant do any changes to my account, because I cant login to my account. Doesn't work with my old password either because its the wrong password.
Feels like catch 22 right now.
I've sent a new message to service desk, will have to keep on doing that until they answer me I guess.
The problem now is I cant do any changes to my account, because I cant login to my account. Doesn't work with my old password either because its the wrong password.
Feels like catch 22 right now.
I've sent a new message to service desk, will have to keep on doing that until they answer me I guess.
That is why I know about two-step authorization.
I wrote to the service desk, and they (the service desk) disabled this two-step authorization for him and he could login to the forum.
It was in the beginning of this month.
If it is about this two-step authorization and if you already wrote to the service desk so - wait.
If they will not reply till tomorrow evening (or tomorrow afternoon) so write PM to me (or post a message on this thread), and I will write to the service desk on the same way as I did it in the beginning of this month for one user.
I remember similar case with one user. The user explained to me this two-step authorization and that he could not login to the forum because of that.
That is why I know about two-step authorization.
I wrote to the service desk, and they (the service desk) disabled this two-step authorization for him and he could login to the forum.
It was in the beginning of this month.
If it is about this two-step authorization and if you already wrote to the service desk so - wait.
If they will not reply till tomorrow evening (or tomorrow afternoon) so write PM to me (or post a message on this thread), and I will write to the service desk on the same way as I did it in the beginning of this month for one user.
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Hi.
I tried to change login password here on mql5, but when I did I got a notification that a security code was sent to my mql5 mobile app as a push.
This code I have not received on my mql5 mobile app, and now I'm locked out.
If I try to get a new password same thing happens, I need to verify with the code sent to my mobile app. There are no codes sent to my mobile mql5 app.
Had to get a new account(this one), but I can not use my regular email or phone number because they are already taken. (by me on my regular account)
Further more I have bought a program which I can not update now since I can not login to my regular account.
Service desk isn't answering my emails about this.
What can I do about it?