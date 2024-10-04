My regular MQL5 account locked

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[Deleted]  

Hi. 


I tried to change login password here on mql5, but when I did I got a notification that a security code was sent to my mql5 mobile app as a push. 

This code I have not received on my mql5 mobile app, and now I'm locked out.

If I try to get a new password same thing happens, I need to verify with the code sent to my mobile app. There are no codes sent to my mobile mql5 app.


Had to get a new account(this one), but I can not use my regular email or phone number because they are already taken. (by me on my regular account)

Further more I have bought a program which I can not update now since I can not login to my regular account.


Service desk isn't answering my emails about this. 

What can I do about it?

[Deleted]  
It's the weekend. They are not now active at the service desk.
[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro #:
It's the weekend. They are not now active at the service desk.


I sent an email to them on Wednesday this week.

I tried to change my account password the same day, June 22.

[Deleted]  
this is getting really tiresome now. 

Still no answer from service desk. How can I solve this if they will not answer me?

Been a member here since 2013, never been treated like this. 
[Deleted]  
Thomas Gardling #: this is getting really tiresome now. Still no answer from service desk. How can I solve this if they will not answer me? Been a member here since 2013, never been treated like this. 

We are normal users here. We can't do anything for you, unfortunately.

[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro #:

We are normal user here. We can't do anything for you, unfortunately.

Do you know anybody I can contact about it then? Because service desk doesn’t seem to care.
 
Thomas Gardling:

Hi. 

I tried to change login password here on mql5, but when I did I got a notification that a security code was sent to my mql5 mobile app as a push

...
...

I can change password without notification as a push ...
Did you use two-step authorization when login to the forum?
Your profile page - Settings - Security - and



Yes?
It is because two-step authorization used in your first/old profile?

If it is related to two-step authorization so what is your first profile - profile/login to your first mql5 account which you can not login to?
For example, my login is newdigital.
Why? Because the link to my profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital

[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev #:

I can change password without notification as a push ...
Did you use two-step authorization when login to the forum?
Your profile page - Settings - Security - and



Yes?
It is because two-step authorization used in your first/old profile?

If it is related to two-step authorization so what is your first profile - profile/login to your first mql5 account which you can not login to?
For example, my login is newdigital.
Why? Because the link to my profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital

The problem now is I cant do any changes to my account, because I cant login to my account. Doesn't work with my old password either because its the wrong password.

Feels like catch 22 right now.


I've sent a new message to service desk, will have to keep on doing that until they answer me I guess.

 
Thomas Gardling #:

The problem now is I cant do any changes to my account, because I cant login to my account. Doesn't work with my old password either because its the wrong password.

Feels like catch 22 right now.


I've sent a new message to service desk, will have to keep on doing that until they answer me I guess.

I remember similar case with one user. The user explained to me this two-step authorization and that he could not login to the forum because of that.
That is why I know about two-step authorization.
I wrote to the service desk, and they (the service desk) disabled this two-step authorization for him and he could login to the forum.
It was in the beginning of this month.

If it is about this two-step authorization and if you already wrote to the service desk so - wait.
If they will not reply till tomorrow evening (or tomorrow afternoon) so write PM to me (or post a message on this thread), and I will write to the service desk on the same way as I did it in the beginning of this month for one user.
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev #:
I remember similar case with one user. The user explained to me this two-step authorization and that he could not login to the forum because of that.
That is why I know about two-step authorization.
I wrote to the service desk, and they (the service desk) disabled this two-step authorization for him and he could login to the forum.
It was in the beginning of this month.

If it is about this two-step authorization and if you already wrote to the service desk so - wait.
If they will not reply till tomorrow evening (or tomorrow afternoon) so write PM to me (or post a message on this thread), and I will write to the service desk on the same way as I did it in the beginning of this month for one user.
That’s the problem I’m having right now, the 2 step authorization which I’m not receiving on my mobile app. 
Thanks for your willingness to help me out. 

I will wait a day or two for the service desk to answer me. If not I will pm you. 
 
Everything got solved now, the service desk sorted it out for me. 

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