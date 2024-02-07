Help please! Metatrader 5... Sound not working (Windows 11) - page 2
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look for a reset button in sound or mixer screens. Depending on what version of windows and what updates you have, it could be different for every computer, and the page could be removed or have different appearance to Fernandos. I for example do not have volume bars up and down, but my list of mixers is listed in vertical fashion and volume bars go accross the screen. Good luck.
i have W11 v23H2 and I do not have a mixer for every program either. so you might not have one for each program, like me. Which is why i suggested to find a reset button. Note this is my mixer screen, and i have several programs open, including a mt4 and a mt5 platform(s) open in the background, and yet, I do not have a mixer for either program.
here.
note that the mt5 mixer only showed up after I removed the 2X ticks from the exclusive options that i mentioned in a previous msg. And it is not there all the time. Sometimes I have to maximise and minimise the mt5 window a couple times and suddenly it appears again.
While on a 2nd computer, a newer computer AMD Ryzen 4650 I had to install my drivers from realtek 2.83 to get any sound in mt5 or get a mixer to appear. You can find this in google.
If you still do not have sound in mt5, then you might need to manually update your sound drivers because windows might not automaticly update them anymore. Sometimes windows updates drivers without your permission, sometimes it can even update drivers that are incompatable. But this is out of the scope of these posts. However if you do google search you can find clear instructions to do a manual update or in some cases you might need to downgrade your driver. Good luck.
NOTE the realtek driver solution will only work for those who have realtek sound. If you have other sound brand maker, then you will have to search their brand name website, eg Intel, Microsoft, and a few others. If you have a pre-built system such as DELL, or HP, or Gigabyte, or MSI, then, I recommend that you go to their website first and search for model number or model name of your specific computer/laptop. They always have a special website for every product model that they sell, with mostly updated drivers listed -- ready for download just in case of a broken windows update, such as exactly what we have got.
First of all god bless you 🙏 and thank you so much for sharing all this information!
cool. i think am going to download a 3rd party mixer as well -- my mixer that disappears and reappears, is ok if all you want to do is turn up the volume on mt5 and be able to turn down the sound for rest of windows, and then never need to mess with the volume of mt5 again, however, I have found that it can be annoying when watching a movie and i get an alert, no matter how low the volume is (haha). I will have to dig around in my good oldie proggies on my cds from the good ol days to find it.
I have noticed on my 3 machines, that 3 out of 4 times that the mt5 mixer is missing, is when I am using my usb or wifi headphones. The mixer is almost always in view when I am using the 3.5 jacks and corded speakers/headphones.
But when I go to mates windows 8 machine, mt5 mixer is always on screen, no matter if i am using wireless or usb or corded 'phones.
hey guys, I have noticed that my portable versions of mtx do not have sound, but the normal installed ones do. Can you confirm that this is the same with you?
EDIT: I then noticed that the folder "sounds" was missing from the portable folder, so i went to my normal install folder and copied the sounds folder into the portable folder, and I had sound again.
No, I do not confirm !
I have been using portable mode almost exclusively (but a few times via normal installations) over many years, and I have never had a problem with the sound.
I have user MT4 and MT5, since Windows XP times, going through Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
I have also used on server environment too with Windows Sever 2008 R2, Windows 2012, Windows 2016.
I have used it on desktops, AIOs, laptops, notebooks, tablets, and VPSs, and for every single case I have never had any issue with the sound. Not once!EDIT: And yes, I do copy over the sounds folder. That is kind of obvious.
No, I do not confirm!
I have been using portable mode almost exclusively (but a few times via normal installations) over many years, and I have never had a problem with the sound.
I have user MT4 and MT5, since Windows XP times, going through Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
I have also used on server environment too with Windows Sever 2008 R2, Windows 2012, Windows 2016.
I have used it on desktops, AIOs, laptops, notebooks, tablets, and VPSs, and for every single case I have never had any issue with the sound. Not once!
like i said, once i copied the sound folder from the regular installed mt5, into the portable folder, i had sound again.
Note: I also noticed that if i click start on the strategy tester, and stop the test, the mixer appears in mixer apps, so am able to modify the volume again before it disappears.