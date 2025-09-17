[Solved] VPS problem (January 2024) - page 4
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Hello. I still can't buy a server.
mine is not solving yet, still get gray on desktop and also when i start from website it turn off again
anyone has a same issue as me ? i'm using MQL5 Singapore
mine is not solving yet, still get gray on desktop and also when i start from website it turn off again
anyone has a same issue as me ? i'm using MQL5 Singapore
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
[Solved] VPS problem (January 2024)
Alexey Petrov, 2024.01.15 11:54
If you have a problem with starting, please open the "Hosting" section in your MQL5 profile from the left and then restart the VPS from the context menu (click gear icon).
Try contracting it from the web, not from the terminal.
And please, attach the images here, do not use external pages.
Hello. I still can't buy a server.
The server is available - look at here https://www.mql5.com/en/vps
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It is some limitation from your side, for example: you did not fill Community tab of MT4 (or any other issue related to your Window; or you did not update MT4 to at least build 1400; or something with your forum account here).