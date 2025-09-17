[Solved] VPS problem (January 2024) - page 4

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It is working fine for me, now! 🥳
 
I have confirmation from MetaQuotes that the problems seem to have been resolved.

Again, sorry for the inconvenience.
 
yes problem is resolved for me too
 

@Krasen Rumenov Angelov

@Panteleimon Mar Andreadis

@Stefano M

Thanks for confirming! 😉👍

 

Hello. I still can't buy a server.

<the image was placed by moderator>
 

mine is not solving yet, still get gray on desktop and also when i start from website it turn off again

anyone has a same issue as me ? i'm using MQL5 Singapore



 
thuekx #:

mine is not solving yet, still get gray on desktop and also when i start from website it turn off again

anyone has a same issue as me ? i'm using MQL5 Singapore

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

[Solved] VPS problem (January 2024)

Alexey Petrov, 2024.01.15 11:54

If you have a problem with starting, please open the "Hosting" section in your MQL5 profile from the left and then restart the VPS from the context menu (click gear icon).

 
smialy05 #Hello. I still can't buy a server. https://prnt.sc/H9rRuyh9qGKG

Try contracting it from the web, not from the terminal.

And please, attach the images here, do not use external pages.


 
smialy05 #:

Hello. I still can't buy a server.

The server is available - look at here https://www.mql5.com/en/vps

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It is some limitation from your side, for example: you did not fill Community tab of MT4 (or any other issue related to your Window; or you did not update MT4 to at least build 1400; or something with your forum account here).

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