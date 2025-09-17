[Solved] VPS problem (January 2024)

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VPS is stuck at status: starting

Receiving virtual server status

 

What is written in the Jounal log - beside that it's weekend everything is closed:


 
Journal seems fine
 
Panteleimon Mar Andreadis #:
Journal seems fine

Your migration seems fine, restart your terminal and check the status again, maybe something is stuck.

If the issue persist, try again tomorrow, in any case your migration was successful.

 
Hi, did your issue get solved yet? because I am currently facing the same issue.
 
All my 3 VPS are not connecting to the accounts since yesterday night.
 
Panteleimon Mar Andreadis:

VPS is stuck at status: starting

Receiving virtual server status

Maybe there really is a problem with VPS servers, or maybe not.

We (moderators) have no more information than you do.

It may or may not be fixed today.

Until tomorrow when the MQ employees go back to work nobody here can help you.

 

Hi there

are there any news about the VPS Problem? Mine is trying to start.

Server: MQL5 New York NY4 35

Does anyone else faceing the same problem with this server?

 

Same issue here
same status as i tried to sysn up new parameters - :-(

this is so messed up with VPS 

don't cancel or try to stop the server i guess
I tried doing that it cancels my subscription "6- month"

renewed again by charging my account another 65$

(even though my current subscription (bought in Dec 2023) is valid through June 2024)

 
Issue is still there for me
 

I have the same issue


I don´t have the VIRTUAL SERVER STATUS

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