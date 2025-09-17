[Solved] VPS problem (January 2024)
What is written in the Jounal log - beside that it's weekend everything is closed:
VPS is stuck at status: starting
Receiving virtual server status
Maybe there really is a problem with VPS servers, or maybe not.
We (moderators) have no more information than you do.
It may or may not be fixed today.
Until tomorrow when the MQ employees go back to work nobody here can help you.
Same issue here
same status as i tried to sysn up new parameters - :-(
this is so messed up with VPS
don't cancel or try to stop the server i guess
I tried doing that it cancels my subscription "6- month"
renewed again by charging my account another 65$
(even though my current subscription (bought in Dec 2023) is valid through June 2024)
I don´t have the VIRTUAL SERVER STATUS
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VPS is stuck at status: starting
Receiving virtual server status