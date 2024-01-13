ICustom RSI divergence call up a buffer of an indicator

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I'm trying to have buffers printed in an EA to signal when a sell or buy arrow is created but they always return emptyvalues from the RSI divergence indicator.

Below is the code EA and indicator

int handle;
int OnInit()
  {
  
  OnIntIND(_Symbol, handle,PERIOD_M5);
  
    
    EventSetTimer(20);
    return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
  void  OnDeinit(const int  reason)
  {
 ObjectsDeleteAll(0,-1,-1);
 EventKillTimer();
  }
   
void OnTimer()
  {


  double Rsi;
  IND( Rsi);
 
           Comment(TimeCurrent(),"\n"," RsiConv ",Rsi);

   
  }


 void OnIntIND(string sy, int& handleRsi,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF)
   
   {
    uint                 InpPeriod         =  14;            // Period
    ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpAppliedPrice   =  PRICE_CLOSE;   // Applied price
    double               InpOverbought     =  60;            // Overbought
    double               InpOversold       =  40;            // Oversold
    color                InpColorBullish   =  clrBlue;       // Bullish color
    color                InpColorBearish   =  clrRed;        // Bearish color
   handleRsi=iCustom(sy,TF,"RSI_Divergence.ex5",InpPeriod,InpAppliedPrice,InpOverbought,InpColorBullish,InpColorBearish);//CopyBuffer(InDicDef1,1,0,2,InDicArray1) cambia colore
   
   
   }

void IND(double& Rsi)

{

  double myBaff[];
  uchar shift=0;
   ArraySetAsSeries(myBaff,true);
   CopyBuffer(handle,0,shift,shift+1,myBaff);//baff 0=EMPTY_VALUE baff 1= =EMPTY_VALUE baff 2= =EMPTY_VALUE blu baff 5>> 1 buy>>> 2 sell 
  if(myBaff[0]!=EMPTY_VALUE)Print("1111*************** ",myBaff[0]);
  

   ArraySetAsSeries(myBaff,true);
   CopyBuffer(handle,1,shift,shift+1,myBaff);//baff 0=EMPTY_VALUE baff 1= =EMPTY_VALUE baff 2= =EMPTY_VALUE blu baff 5>> 1 buy>>> 2 sell 
  if(myBaff[0]!=EMPTY_VALUE)Print("2222*************** ",myBaff[0]);
  
  
   ArraySetAsSeries(myBaff,true);
   CopyBuffer(handle,2,shift,shift+1,myBaff);//baff 0=EMPTY_VALUE baff 1= =EMPTY_VALUE baff 2= =EMPTY_VALUE blu baff 5>> 1 buy>>> 2 sell 
  if(myBaff[0]!=EMPTY_VALUE)Print("3333*************** ",myBaff[0]);
  

   ArraySetAsSeries(myBaff,true);
   CopyBuffer(handle,3,shift,shift+1,myBaff);//baff 0=EMPTY_VALUE baff 1= =EMPTY_VALUE baff 2= =EMPTY_VALUE blu baff 5>> 1 buy>>> 2 sell 
  if(myBaff[0]!=EMPTY_VALUE)Print("444*************** ",myBaff[0]);
  

   ArraySetAsSeries(myBaff,true);
   CopyBuffer(handle,4,shift,shift+1,myBaff);//baff 0=EMPTY_VALUE baff 1= =EMPTY_VALUE baff 2= =EMPTY_VALUE blu baff 5>> 1 buy>>> 2 sell 
  if(myBaff[0]!=EMPTY_VALUE)Print("555*************** ",myBaff[0]);
 

        Rsi= myBaff[0];
   }
Files:
RSI_Divergence.mq5  30 kb
[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
[Deleted]  

Could be your indicator is not loading at all.

int handle;
int OnInit()
  {
  
  OnIntIND(_Symbol, handle,PERIOD_M5);
        if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
                Print("Error loading indicator!");
                return INIT_FAILED;
        } 
    
    EventSetTimer(20);
    return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
 
Yashar Seyyedin # :

Potrebbe essere che il tuo indicatore non sia affatto carico.

The charge indicator is correct because the printout of the RSI value is provided correctly see if(myBaff[0]!=EMPTY_VALUE)Print("555*************** ",myBaff [0]);

[Deleted]  
Your code flow is not logical. As you replace myBuff again and again... 
[Deleted]   
int OnInit()
  {
  
  OnIntIND(_Symbol, handle,PERIOD_M5);
  
    
    EventSetTimer(20);
    return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
20 seconds is too much to update.
[Deleted]  

It is working on my side.


 
Thanks for the reply, but what I'm looking for is the value of the buy sell arrows baffer, not the value of the RSI
[Deleted]  
SergioTForex #: Thanks for the reply, but what I'm looking for is the value of the buy sell arrows baffer, not the value of the RSI

As declared in the Indicator code,the arrows are in buffer 0 (buy/long) and buffer 1 (sell/short).

//--- plot Arrow to up
#property indicator_label1  "Long signal"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1  clrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- plot Arrow to down
#property indicator_label2  "Short signal"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color2  clrRed
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  1

When no "arrow" is displayed, then the buffer's value will be EMPTY_VALUE

EMPTY_VALUE

Empty value in an indicator buffer

DBL_MAX
  
int handle;
int OnInit()
  {
  
  OnIntIND(_Symbol, handle,PERIOD_M5);

    return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

   
void OnTick()
  {


  double Rsi;
  IND( Rsi);
 
           Comment(TimeCurrent(),"\n"," RsiConv ",Rsi);

   
  }


 void OnIntIND(string sy, int& handleRsi,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF)
   
   {
    uint                 InpPeriod         =  14;            // Period
    ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpAppliedPrice   =  PRICE_CLOSE;   // Applied price
    double               InpOverbought     =  60;            // Overbought
    double               InpOversold       =  40;            // Oversold
    color                InpColorBullish   =  clrBlue;       // Bullish color
    color                InpColorBearish   =  clrRed;        // Bearish color
   handleRsi=iCustom(sy,TF,"RSI_Divergence.ex5",InpPeriod,InpAppliedPrice,InpOverbought,InpColorBullish,InpColorBearish);//CopyBuffer(InDicDef1,1,0,2,InDicArray1) cambia colore
   
   
   }

void IND(double& Rsi)

{

  double myBaff[];
  uchar shift=0;
   ArraySetAsSeries(myBaff,true);
   CopyBuffer(handle,0,shift,shift+1,myBaff);//baff 0=EMPTY_VALUE baff 1= =EMPTY_VALUE baff 2= =EMPTY_VALUE blu baff 5>> 1 buy>>> 2 sell 
  if(myBaff[0]!=EMPTY_VALUE)Print("ARROW BUY*************** ",myBaff[0]);
  

   ArraySetAsSeries(myBaff,true);
   CopyBuffer(handle,1,shift,shift+1,myBaff);//baff 0=EMPTY_VALUE baff 1= =EMPTY_VALUE baff 2= =EMPTY_VALUE blu baff 5>> 1 buy>>> 2 sell 
  if(myBaff[0]!=EMPTY_VALUE)Print("ARROW SELL*************** ",myBaff[0]);


        Rsi= myBaff[0];
   }

I further clean up the EA code.

The problem is that the value of buffer 0 and buffer 1 is always empty value

[Deleted]  
The values of buffer zero and one can be non empty only if you see an arrow in the current bar of indicator. This is a rare thing and you won't see that unless you spend quite a lot of time watching your screen.
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