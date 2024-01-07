The support team is too slow and irresponsible! (3 weeks have passed)
I don't know where to post this topic, sorry if it causes trouble.
My account has some problems thanks to the support team, but more than 3 weeks have passed without anyone helping to resolve it, even though I have created a support request 3 times at the Service Desk...
How to solve the problem for me, can you guys give me advice?
The ticket you show was 4 days ago and 2 have been holidays (Saturday and today Sunday), be patient.
I am sure you will receive a reply tomorrow, Monday.
Edit: If your account has been restricted/limited from adding more products, in this case, the company has the full right to do so and is not obligated to provide any explanation or specify the exact reason. If you were informed that you violated any rules, simply review the Market rules and assess for yourself what you might have done wrong (likely must have been something quite serious for MetaQuotes to take the extreme measure of limiting your account).
- www.mql5.com
The ticket you show was 4 days ago and 2 have been holidays (Saturday and today Sunday), be patient.
I am sure you will receive a reply tomorrow, Monday.
Edit: If your account has been restricted/limited from adding more products, in this case, the company has the full right to do so and is not obligated to provide any explanation or specify the exact reason. If you were informed that you violated any rules, simply review the Market rules and assess for yourself what you might have done wrong (likely must have been something quite serious for MetaQuotes to take the extreme measure of limiting your account).
Thank you for your comforting words, but my support request started on 2023.12.21 20:56, the support team received it once but there was no clear decision, until now there is still no solution. decided, they didn't ask me what to do next, they abandoned me, they have restricted my extremist account for 3 weeks now... I'm very confused...
Thank you for your comforting words, but my support request started on 2023.12.21 20:56, the support team received it once but there was no clear decision, until now there is still no solution. decided, they didn't ask me what to do next, they abandoned me, they have restricted my extremist account for 3 weeks now... I'm very confused...
and it may take some time. Yes, you should wait especially if this procedure was coincided with the long holiday (incl bank holiday).
"Additional account verification" is the normal procedure which every seller is passing from time to time.
Thank you for your comforting words, but my support request started on 2023.12.21 20:56, the support team received it once but there was no clear decision, until now there is still no solution. decided, they didn't ask me what to do next, they abandoned me, they have restricted my extremist account for 3 weeks now... I'm very confused...
My personal opinion is that if they removed a product from the Market and limited your account, losing the ability to upload new products, I would not expect to get a response, since as I said before they have no obligation to give explanations.
I don't think you will get anything by opening tickets at the Service Desk. When they decide to limit a seller's account there is no way back, as it is not a system error, it is something that they have "physically" checked that some rules have been violated and a person (not a machine) decides to apply such a limitation.
I insist, get used to the idea that there are no second chances and that the current status of your account is the one you will always have.
Think that at the end of the day the rules (the ones I attached above) assume that as a seller you are the first interested in knowing what you can and can't do, so if you do something wrong (and I'm not just talking about a bad product description or something similar), it is interpreted as that even though you knew it was wrong, you took the risk and went ahead, so now you have little or nothing to talk with MetaQuotes.
Additional account verification is the normal procedure for all the sellers (it is noral and usual procedure),
and it may take some time. Yes, you should wait especially if this procedure was coincided with the long holiday (incl bank holiday).
"Additional account verification" is the normal procedure which every seller is passing from time to time.
The problem here is that they removed a product from the Market and limited account as a seller (prohibited to upload new products).
I believe I am somewhat aware of the reasons that lead this seller to this situation. This seller was violating copyrights by selling products that were available freely in the public domain (open source).
The author of the original code of one of those products reported it via the "Complain" link, and later also contacted the Service Desk.
The seller only has themselves to blame for breaking the rules and the law.
Additional account verification is the normal procedure for all the sellers (it is noral and usual procedure),
and it may take some time. Yes, you should wait especially if this procedure was coincided with the long holiday (incl bank holiday).
"Additional account verification" is the normal procedure which every seller is passing from time to time.
Thank you for your opinion, maybe this is not correct for my account.
My personal opinion is that if they removed a product from the Market and limited your account, losing the ability to upload new products, I would not expect to get a response, since as I said before they have no obligation to give explanations.
I don't think you will get anything by opening tickets at the Service Desk. When they decide to limit a seller's account there is no way back, as it is not a system error, it is something that they have "physically" checked that some rules have been violated and a person (not a machine) decides to apply such a limitation.
I insist, get used to the idea that there are no second chances and that the current status of your account is the one you will always have.
Think that at the end of the day the rules (the ones I attached above) assume that as a seller you are the first interested in knowing what you can and can't do, so if you do something wrong (and I'm not just talking about a bad product description or something similar), it is interpreted as that even though you knew it was wrong, you took the risk and went ahead, so now you have little or nothing to talk with MetaQuotes.
Yes, you explained very clearly, if only the Support Team had told me directly that I couldn't get a second chance, I wouldn't have been confused and waited so long, I would have devoted myself to my work on other things. Thank you very much.
I believe I am somewhat aware of the reasons that lead this seller to this situation. This seller was violating copyrights by selling products that were available freely in the public domain (open source).
The author of the original code of one of those products reported it via the "Complain" link, and later also contacted the Service Desk.
The seller only has themselves to blame for breaking the rules and the law.
Yes, when I saw the ticket and the profile I remembered it was for copyright infringement. 😅
Yes, you explained very clearly, if only the Support Team had told me directly that I couldn't get a second chance, I wouldn't have been confused and waited so long, I would have devoted myself to my work on other things. Thank you very much.
It may be solved ... but you should ask the advice to the service desk about what to do.
Not on the forum ... to the service desk.
Yes, ask them for advice ...
but what did you asked? -
Please note that they are inside European Union, and they must fulfil all the laws and regulations incl "launder money" laws/regulations and so on.
So, you can ask them about what to do
(and of course you should understand about why one your product was removed from the Market ... one only as I understand).
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I don't know where to post this topic, sorry if it causes trouble.
My account has some problems thanks to the support team, but more than 3 weeks have passed without anyone helping to resolve it, even though I have created a support request 3 times at the Service Desk...
How to solve the problem for me, can you guys give me advice?