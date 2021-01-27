Your signal has been disabled for new subscriptions due to a suspected violation of the Rules

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Hi,

I received this message:

http://prntscr.com/ovppu9

"

Your signal has been disabled for new subscriptions due to a suspected violation of the Rules. Your current subscribers will continue to receive trading signals,  so keep on trading in the normal mode in order to comply with your obligations under existing subscriptions.

To unlock your signal, please created a Service Desk request and provide an explanation on the Signal operation issues.

Your Signal can be disabled for the following reasons:

  • user complaints
  • suspicious trading history
  • authorization problems that may distort trading statistics and/or make the uninterrupted monitoring of the trading account impossible

"


I dont know what is the error. But sometimes MQL5 said that authorize is failed. But then some hours later everything is ok.

I started a service request with ICMarkets, and asked if they have any problem with my demo account.

ICMarkets told me that they have no problem whatsoever and that I should try to solve the situation with you.


In my Terminal I dont have any problem.


Can you enable again my signal please?

Because I dont know what can I do more!!


Can you help me please?

Thank you.

Screenshot
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Capturado com Lightshot
 
Is it related to the signal on ICMarkets-Demo server?

If yes so demo signals should not have paid subscription.
People can subscribe to demo signals using their demo (not live/real) accounts (and for free).
So, it is not money related at all ... demo is demo ... i have a lot of demo accounts (and I can open more demo accounts).                     
 
So, you do what they asked ("create a Service Desk request") and wait ... and it is only you can do sorry.
 

My signal has been disabled. I don't know the reason.

My EA is not high risk and trade according to the regulations.

Can you help me?

 
Can Pei Pu:

My signal has been disabled. I don't know the reason.

My EA is not high risk and trade according to the regulations.

Can you help me?

Contact the Service Desk, we can't help you here.

 

At Service Desk, they said that goto forum....

Now, What shall I do???

 
Can Pei Pu:

At Service Desk, they said that goto forum....

Now, What shall I do???

I looked at all your signals, and some signals were disabled for subscription because of the following:

"Subscription to signals with a leverage exceeding 1:500 is not permitted" (and you see this warning message) -

and one signal was temporarily disabled for new subscriptions because the drawdown is more than 30%.
It is reply of admin informing all the signal providers about it:


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signals Service FAQ

Rashid Umarov , 2015.05.27 12:42

The subscription is prohibited if the current drawdown exceeds 30%.
 
Sergey Golubev:

I looked at all your signals, and some signals were disabled for subscription because of the following:

"Subscription to signals with a leverage exceeding 1:500 is not permitted" (and you see this warning message) -

and one signal was temporarily disabled for new subscriptions because the drawdown is more than 30%.
It is reply of admin informing all the signal providers about it:


[...]

signal 789229's drawdown can not be more than 30%.

I think that calculated value of drawdown at mql5 system is not proper.

Please check it again.

 
Can Pei Pu:

[...]

signal 789229's drawdown can not be more than 30%.

I think that calculated value of drawdown at mql5 system is not proper.

Please check it again.


It is not related to me.
The drawdown was calculated by automated robot for all the signals.
And as I see - your signal is monitored for 3 days only ... so you can wait for the stats to be collected with your signals (because 3 days monitoring is not enough for anything).

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Subscription not permitted

Marsel, 2019.09.27 08:45

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves

 
Sergey Golubev:


It is not related to me.
The drawdown was calculated by automated robot for all the signals.
And as I see - your signal is monitored for 3 days only ... so you can wait for the stats to be collected with your signals (because 3 days monitoring is not enough for anything).


Originally, signal was opened from July 2020. Because the signal is still disabled, I deleted the signal of mql and recreated it on January 12. By the way, the signal is still disabled.

The signal'id remains the same and MDD is weird also.

Please check it.

 
Can Pei Pu:

Originally, signal was opened from July 2020. Because the signal is still disabled, I deleted the signal of mql and recreated it on January 12. By the way, the signal is still disabled.

The signal'id remains the same and MDD is weird also.

Please check it.

As I see - this signal is monitored by the signal system since 12th of January this year.
And the signal is temporarily disabled for new subscription. So, it may be because big drawdown (the signal system estimated the drawdown for this signal as more than 30%) or for any other reason.

Because the protection of the potential subscribers is the main thing to do so this automated robot is checking all the signals for big drawdown and for simething else using algorith which is not disclosed to the public.
Read first page of this thread for more details: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/293903

Signals - Reliability
Signals - Reliability
  • 2018.12.07
  • www.mql5.com
How do I understand the Reliability Index for Signal providers...
12
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