Your signal has been disabled for new subscriptions due to a suspected violation of the Rules
If yes so demo signals should not have paid subscription.
People can subscribe to demo signals using their demo (not live/real) accounts (and for free).
So, it is not money related at all ... demo is demo ... i have a lot of demo accounts (and I can open more demo accounts).
My signal has been disabled. I don't know the reason.
My EA is not high risk and trade according to the regulations.
Can you help me?
My signal has been disabled. I don't know the reason.
My EA is not high risk and trade according to the regulations.
Can you help me?
Contact the Service Desk, we can't help you here.
At Service Desk, they said that goto forum....
Now, What shall I do???
At Service Desk, they said that goto forum....
Now, What shall I do???
I looked at all your signals, and some signals were disabled for subscription because of the following:
"Subscription to signals with a leverage exceeding 1:500 is not permitted" (and you see this warning message) -
and one signal was temporarily disabled for new subscriptions because the drawdown is more than 30%.
It is reply of admin informing all the signal providers about it:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rashid Umarov , 2015.05.27 12:42The subscription is prohibited if the current drawdown exceeds 30%.
I looked at all your signals, and some signals were disabled for subscription because of the following:
"Subscription to signals with a leverage exceeding 1:500 is not permitted" (and you see this warning message) -
and one signal was temporarily disabled for new subscriptions because the drawdown is more than 30%.
It is reply of admin informing all the signal providers about it:
[...]
signal 789229's drawdown can not be more than 30%.
I think that calculated value of drawdown at mql5 system is not proper.
Please check it again.
[...]
signal 789229's drawdown can not be more than 30%.
I think that calculated value of drawdown at mql5 system is not proper.
Please check it again.
It is not related to me.
The drawdown was calculated by automated robot for all the signals.
And as I see - your signal is monitored for 3 days only ... so you can wait for the stats to be collected with your signals (because 3 days monitoring is not enough for anything).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Marsel, 2019.09.27 08:45Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves
It is not related to me.
The drawdown was calculated by automated robot for all the signals.
And as I see - your signal is monitored for 3 days only ... so you can wait for the stats to be collected with your signals (because 3 days monitoring is not enough for anything).
Originally, signal was opened from July 2020. Because the signal is still disabled, I deleted the signal of mql and recreated it on January 12. By the way, the signal is still disabled.
The signal'id remains the same and MDD is weird also.
Please check it.
Originally, signal was opened from July 2020. Because the signal is still disabled, I deleted the signal of mql and recreated it on January 12. By the way, the signal is still disabled.
The signal'id remains the same and MDD is weird also.
Please check it.
As I see - this signal is monitored by the signal system since 12th of January this year.
And the signal is temporarily disabled for new subscription. So, it may be because big drawdown (the signal system estimated the drawdown for this signal as more than 30%) or for any other reason.
Because the protection of the potential subscribers is the main thing to do so this automated robot is checking all the signals for big drawdown and for simething else using algorith which is not disclosed to the public.
Read first page of this thread for more details: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/293903
- 2018.12.07
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Hi,
I received this message:
http://prntscr.com/ovppu9
"
Your signal has been disabled for new subscriptions due to a suspected violation of the Rules. Your current subscribers will continue to receive trading signals, so keep on trading in the normal mode in order to comply with your obligations under existing subscriptions.
To unlock your signal, please created a Service Desk request and provide an explanation on the Signal operation issues.
Your Signal can be disabled for the following reasons:
"
I dont know what is the error. But sometimes MQL5 said that authorize is failed. But then some hours later everything is ok.
I started a service request with ICMarkets, and asked if they have any problem with my demo account.
ICMarkets told me that they have no problem whatsoever and that I should try to solve the situation with you.
In my Terminal I dont have any problem.
Can you enable again my signal please?
Because I dont know what can I do more!!
Can you help me please?
Thank you.