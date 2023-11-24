Economic News Calendar PROBLEM
I checked too, and date and time are correct ones.
Because the official news sources should be used for the news calendar for all the economic news calendar at all (I mean: it must not be copying from one calendar to an other).
Any calendar is having some individuality and the purpose to use, and because of that - not all calendars are the same ones.
So, check your desirable time zone in the calendar page https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar
..and restart Metatrader, or use "Delete All Events" and "Add All Events" periodically for Metatrader to have correct time especially if you switch Metatrader between the trading servers (trading account).
Because the time of the price and the time of the news events are the broker's server time, and every broker may have different server time.
- www.mql5.com
I checked too, and date and time are correct ones.
Because the official news sources should be used for the news calendar for all the economic news calendar at all (I mean: it must not be copying from one calendar to an other).
Any calendar is having some individuality and the purpose to use, and because of that - not all calendars are the same ones.
So, check your desirable time zone in the calendar page https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar
..and restart Metatrader, or use "Delete All Events" and "Add All Events" periodically for Metatrader to have correct time especially if you switch Metatrader between the trading servers (trading account).
Because the time of the price and the time of the news events are the broker's server time, and every broker may have different server time.
What is the official source? where does it get the info?
The info are not correct very often, look for USA news on NOV 22nd:
What you are about "supposed to be previous day" is having this official source:
https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/fomcminutes20231101.htm
And I think - the mentioned news event on 22nd of November is having different source:
https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases.htm
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I would suggest to use a different provider of the news or have them correct.
The official sources only can be the providers of the news.
Because if one calendar is copying the news events (and especially - the forecasting values) from the other calendar so it is scam.
But I know that MQL5 calendar is working with sources only (I was reading some announcement on the forum related to it). And someone made a post that it is automatic posting of the news events related to the official releases (sources) to be published.
So, all calendars are different ones (at least - they should be different).
There are informational calendars, and there are tradable calendars.
For example, I used forexfactory calendar (ff calendar) to trade news events during the long time (it was many years ago, but the threads with my trades incl public NewsTrader EA were published on the forum with several threads).
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I am trying to use this MQL5 calendar as informational calendar with MT5, because this calendar is going to be informational, and the next step - it should be tradable calendar soon or later.
There are some threads with the discussion about it:
- 2023.10.31
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The news on the Calendar are wrong, they are not at correct time or dates often.
I'm observing the USD news for the American market. Often they are missing, or they have wrong time.
What source do you use to obtain the news? Such news reflect on MT5 Calendar tab and integrated with the cart. It's very important to have a reliable information and correct.
I would suggest to use a different provider of the news or have them correct.
DailyFX and ForexFactory calendar are correct for example.