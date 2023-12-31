The way PR pointing is Ridiculous
Le Minh Duc:Situation: I have 2 computers both running agents. It's funny that the computer with a CPU with nearly half the power of the other (Core i5-6500T vs Core i5-13400) has a higher PR score. Both are set to high performance mode. All of my computer's circumstances are good (a lot of RAM memory, disk space, stable network connection...) I tested it for several weeks and the results remained the same. Can someone explain this to me, I don't wonder about the second PC because it seems to be accurately rated but the first one? Thank you in advanceYou should also consider the disk type and it's speed.
Fernando Carreiro #:
You should also consider the disk type and it's speed.
You should also consider the disk type and it's speed.
I use SSD PCIe 3.0 ( Read 3500 MB/s, Write:3000 MB/s) 1TB, and I also don't usually run other tasks when running agents. Even when I run some MT5 Terminals and web browsers at the same time on both computers, my PR score does not decrease too much (I have already test a few times).
Le Minh Duc #:I use SSD PCIe 3.0 ( Read 3500 MB/s, Write:3000 MB/s) 1TB, and I also don't usually run other tasks when running agents. Even when I run some MT5 Terminals and web browsers at the same time on both computers, my PR score does not decrease too much (I have already test a few times).Is that the same on both machines?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Situation: I have 2 computers both running agents. It's funny that the computer with a CPU with nearly half the power of the other (Core i5-6500T vs Core i5-13400) has a higher PR score. Both are set to high performance mode. All of my computer's circumstances are good (a lot of RAM memory, disk space, stable network connection...) I tested it for several weeks and the results remained the same. Can someone explain this to me, I don't wonder about the second PC because it seems to be accurately rated but the first one? Thank you in advance