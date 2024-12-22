Can't publish my product ex4 , (Strategy tester report not found) even when try upload previous product (that already pass in past)
Hi,
maybe it really is a problem in the automatic validation because of what you say about previous versions getting the same message, however normally this message usually happens when the EA has not been able to open any trade in the test.
Let some time pass (it could be hours or maybe days) and repeat the tests again. Sometimes it is usually fixed after a server maintenance restart. In any case I am sure MQ is aware of this.
Heloo
I Can't publish my product ex4 , (Strategy tester report not found) even when try upload previous product (that already pass in past)
please fix it
I have had same error yesterday for an EA that definitely has trades. I think they are fixing or updating something. We should wait and try again later.
Thanks for reply
I know the EA's rules and how to publish the EA's and the Indicators
I already published about 100 (EA and indicator)
but there is a new problem, I can't even publish any EA , even an old experts has already publish before
Heloo
I Can't publish my product ex4 , (Strategy tester report not found) even when try upload previous product (that already pass in past)
please fix it
same problem..but btw how did you get mql in dark mode ;-)
It is a browser extension/add-on.
Back to our problem
same error here
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555
- www.mql5.com
It seems that several users are being affected by this issue.
It is probably a problem on the MetaQuotes side, but given that they seem to be on leave for the seasons festivities, I suspect that it will only be resolved in the new year when they return.
Until then, I suggest you put your projects on hold and try again later when they have addressed the issue.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Heloo
I Can't publish my product ex4 , (Strategy tester report not found) even when try upload previous product (that already pass in past)
please fix it