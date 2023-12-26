Question about my signal
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
Yes, be patient.
By the way, the subscription is made in Metatrader (directly from Metatrader), and not from signal showcase/website.
And your signal can be found in Metatrader on the following way (you can try by yourself):
Yes, be patient.
By the way, the subscription is made in Metatrader (directly from Metatrader), and not from signal showcase/website.
And your signal can be found in Metatrader on the following way (you can try by yourself):
I want my signal to be among others. I know it is available by direct link or in the main page search by searching its name. I'm wondering why it is not in the signals tab as others. I have seen younger signals than mine between available ones.
I already replied about your signal (look at post #1 ) - it is the general information which you know.
And look at the left side warning of the signal page.
I already replied about your signal (look at post #1 ) - it is the general information which you know.
And look at the left side warning of the signal page.
I have read the warnings. But it is not mentioning the time my signal is available. The warnings will be the same because that is my methodology. Thats why im concerned and I want to know if my trading results remain the same (in term of numbers and the way of closing profits), by time it will be available in showcase?
I have read the warnings. But it is not mentioning the time my signal is available. The warnings will be the same because that is my methodology. Thats why im concerned and I want to know if my trading results remain the same (in term of numbers and the way of closing profits), by time it will be available in showcase?
It will not be mentioned. Because some formulas and times for the signal (to be available in showcase/website) - not disclosed (it is not disclosed).
There are more particularities, for example - it is the thread which every signal provider should read:
Signals - Reliability
- 2018.12.07
- www.mql5.com
It will not be mentioned. Because some formulas and times for the signal (to be available in showcase/website) - not disclosed (it is not disclosed).
There are more particularities, for example - it is the thread which every signal provider should read:
Signals - Reliability
I read the article but I do not understand. I see no reason why my signal is not available for showcase. Because I have seen lots of signals with much worse reliability than mine and they are still available.
Just tell me how can I make it available in showcase? By giving it more time? Or what?Because I am sure I can not change the number of my trades and the way my profit trades are closed ( regarding 2 warnings)
I read the article but I do not understand. I see no reason why my signal is not available for showcase. Because I have seen lots of signals with much worse reliability than mine and they are still available.
Just tell me how can I make it available in showcase? By giving it more time? Or what?
I say that the service desk is not disclosing the exact steps for every signal to be available on showcase.
But if you want to speak with them - ask them by yourself.
How to contact: post #6
- 2023.06.06
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Hello. My signal is not shown in the signals tab because of the following cautions:
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
My question is that is there any possible way for my signal to be among other signals in the MQL website? For example longer availability. Because my system is somehow that most of profitable trades will be closed in one day usually. And about the too frequent error, I can not reduce my number of trades. One reason is for each position I split the volume into 2 positions.
Thanks for explaining