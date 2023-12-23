Mt 5 broker not listed

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Please give solutions 


Eightcap mt5 only listed or showings eightcap server 

thinkmarket  mt5 only listed or showings thinkmarket   server 

peppperstone mt5 only listed or showings peppperstone  server 

justmarket mt5 only listed or showings justmarket  server

ic market mt5 only listed or showings ic market server.


and in official MT5 only listed or showings 3 broker server


i trade and using last 3 years but this issue never seen in my life

 
MetaTrader 5 Help → Getting Started → Open an AccountSelect a Server

A broker is selected during the first step. If the desired company is not shown in the list, please type its name and click "Find your broker". Alternatively, you can type the address of the server instead of the company name. Once you find the desired company, select it and click "Next".

If the brokers list becomes too long, you can delete unnecessary companies by pressing the "Delete" key.

Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Trading Platform is the trader's working tool, providing all the necessary features for a successful online trading. It includes trading...
 
Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
DAX Symbol - How to find your DAX symbol by the Broker's Name in MetaTrader 5
DAX Symbol - How to find your DAX symbol by the Broker's Name in MetaTrader 5
  • 2017.08.31
  • www.mql5.com
Another convenient new feature of metatrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. I tried to login to my binary account through binary broker but has not been responding all day write to the broker asking their advice
 
Mittu Choudhuri:
and in official MT5 only listed or showings 3 broker server

MT5 can show everything you want, for example - it is official MT5 -

 
Mittu Choudhuri:

Please give solutions 


Eightcap mt5 only listed or showings eightcap server 

thinkmarket  mt5 only listed or showings thinkmarket   server 

peppperstone mt5 only listed or showings peppperstone  server 

justmarket mt5 only listed or showings justmarket  server

ic market mt5 only listed or showings ic market server.


and in official MT5 only listed or showings 3 broker server


i trade and using last 3 years but this issue never seen in my life

It is highly advisable to download the custom branded MT5 terminal from each broker's website, install it and use it to login into each broker's trading account.

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