Market Book number of trades in MT5

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[Deleted]  

Is market depth in Custom Symbol supports more than 10 bid and ask? I have 20 best bid and ask coming from server but its only showing best 10 prices on MT5

[Deleted]  
Just found that Custom Symbols support max 32 Best Bid Ask Price for Order Book Depth. Tried to find it in documentation but it was nowhere written. It would be best if this info is added on documentation of CustomBookAdd.
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