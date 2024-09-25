this app can't run on your pc error, please help - page 2
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Your file (fbs4setup)?
If I am not mistaken - it is on 32-bit (because MT4 is always on 32-bit).
As to checking the file - nothing to check because the digital signature is valid on this file - you can check it by yourself:
----------------------
Your should fix your computers.
Your file (fbs4setup)?
If I am not mistaken - it is on 32-bit (because MT4 is always on 32-bit).
As to checking the file - nothing to check because the digital signature is valid on this file - you can check it by yourself:
----------------------
Your should fix your computers.
Can you run that exe file?? Does the installation peocess begin??
Yes, I installed it. Not a problem.
But my anto-virus software were angry two times and asking: "should we continue installation?" so I replied/pressed "Yes, continue".
Besides, this file is forcing for Microsoft Edge to open this mql5 forum but I have Microsoft Edge installed on my PC.
No problem at all with this file.
i have contacted my broker and they replied:
MetaQuote stopped supporting MT4 many years ago (it is well-known news):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to download Metatrader 4?
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.28 13:07
Because MetaQuotes is not supporting MT4 on the way as they are supporting MT5 for example.
And MT4 will exist as long time as the brokers will support MT4.
That is why - if we want to download MT4 - we should do it from the broker's website.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Downloaded and ran mt4setup.exe but MT5 installed - why?
Sergey Golubev, 2019.06.02 12:48
abandon?
Where did you get this information about "abandon"?
MetaQuotes stopped supporting MT4. It means the following:
It means: this old news about old terminal (MT4) is not affected on installation process.
Because I have Windows 10 64-bit laptop, and I installed your file with not a problem.
The only problems are about the following:
Can you run that exe file?? Does the installation peocess begin??
Are all three 64-bit OS? What hardware are they running on?
Are they Home or Pro editions of the OS?
Are they using S-Mode or not?
Are you running any specific anti-virus software or the default Microsoft Defender?
Are you trying to Install MT4 or MT5?
Did you try downloading directly from the main page of MetaTrader 5 website? ... https://www.metatrader5.com/
Please show the exact windows message displayed. Also show the log event in the Event Viewer report.
Are all three 64-bit OS? What hardware are they running on?
Are they Home or Pro editions of the OS?
Are they using S-Mode or not?
Are you running any specific anti-virus software or the default Microsoft Defender?
Are you trying to Install MT4 or MT5?
Did you try downloading directly from the main page of MetaTrader 5 website? ... https://www.metatrader5.com/
Please show the exact windows message displayed. Also show the log event in the Event Viewer report.
Here, some problem, without Mode S, I checked.
I tryed upgrade, update, verify, and nothing... Don't start instalator, or installed any version up to build 4410.
Windows 10 Pro 22H2
Windows 11 Pro 23H2
Windows 11 Pro Beta (23h2)
Windows 11 Pro Release 26100 (24h2) - (Trying now update)
S-Mode - off.
Mt5 (yes last version download and checked)
....
Nome do aplicativo com falha: terminal64.exe, versão: 5.0.0.4410, carimbo de data/hora: 0x05678a00
Nome do módulo com falha: ntdll.dll, versão: 10.0.22621.4225, carimbo de data/hora: 0xa328a210
Código de exceção: 0xc0000005
Deslocamento da falha: 0x0000000000039891
ID do processo com falha: 0x0x1AF0
Hora de início do aplicativo com falha: 0x0x1DB0F549D2ADA6C
Caminho do aplicativo com falha: C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 EXNESS\terminal64.exe
Caminho do módulo com falha: C:\WINDOWS\SYSTEM32\ntdll.dll
ID do Relatório: b9ad94e5-633b-4036-a8ed-f8ec5803424e
Nome completo do pacote com falha:
ID do aplicativo relativo ao pacote com falha: