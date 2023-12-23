shameless spamming and we have no way to block !
As far as I know - anti-spam robot is banning the channels in case the owners of the channels are subscribing the users without their permission.
Anyway, you can use complain link to report (and the channel owner may be banned):
PS. Anyway, I did not find this channel (I wanted to find this channel to find the owner of it) so it means that this channel may be already deleted.
As far as I know - anti-spam robot is banning the channels in case the owners of the channels are subscribing the users without their permission.
Anyway, you can use complain link to report (and the channel owner may be banned):
The complain is available only on a post of a channel .
They are aware of this now and are first filling up their channels without posting planning to "advertise" later in order to avoid being reported.
I've asked the admin to add a report choice anyway and they said they'll think about it , which means , it will be ignored.(the most interesting part about this is how ridiculously easy it is to add , so that means they are expecting abuse of the mechanism )
Also i'm pressing D for doubt regarding the spam robot
They could allow invitations after the channel / group reaches a certain # of members .Also they could just remove the invite functionality , i mean , what is the use anyway .
so, mql5.com is still a home for free spamming. Who is in charge of legalising this sort of activity should be sacked in the least, and reported to local authorities. This website used to be clean of this activity, and now i get 8 people sending me invites per week -- or more, as if it were another facebook website, and i have reported 3 or 4 spammer messages from peeps in the last few months; i never sent invites to, or never had contact with before receiving their invites. How can they even see my contact details, if i have "friends" only on all the privacy options?
Afterthought: maybe one of my contacts, whom i thought was a genuine contact has created a 2nd account and is using that 2nd account for spamming. In that case admin needs to check my contacts and see if they have 2ndary accounts, which is clearly against the sites' rules.
In your profile go to Settings/Privacy, there you can configure settings such as invitations, etc.
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Please provide a method to block unwanted invitation channel.
It's annoying.