Bug Report: Global Variable Breakpoint Issue in MT5 Beta Versions After 4410 Build
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Hi,
1. In latest release version (build 4410) of MT5 for Windows, the debugger correctly recognizes breakpoints set on global variables (e.g., `a` ), stopping at them and indicating the @global_initializations function and the corresponding line.
2.However, in beta versions (e.g., build 4517) after build 4410:
2.1 The debugger no longer stops at these breakpoints on global variables and the `@global_initializations` function is no longer displayed.
2.2 Weird behavior after pressing F5:
I switch manually in MetaEditor and notice that the breakpoint from the global variable on line 12 (int a = 1;) has automatically moved to line 15 ({)
2.3 Interestingly, if two breakpoints are set — one on a global variable (e.g., ` a` ) and one on a local variable (e.g., `b` ) in the `OnStart` function — the debugger stops directly at the breakpoint on the local variable. However, it does not stop at the breakpoint set on the global variable. Despite this, global variables can still be manually accessed during the debugging session, indicating they are recognized correctly. This change in behavior suggests a bug in the newer beta versions affecting breakpoint functionality for global variables.
Hopefully, this issue will not persist in the next release version.