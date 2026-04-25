Experts: MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 6 - page 2
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Orders, deals, positions are not related to timeframes anyhow. You either misunderstood something or your wording is incorrect.
Am sorry I guess my choice of word is confusing by "timeframe" I mean "date range". Say I want to select Deals/Orders transacted within a given date range like say Deals from 2025-10-01 00:00:00 to 2025-10-22 23:59:59.
If you want to analyze a subrange of a trading history, when it's more efficient to request only this part of the history before the filtering, without affecting the filtering code itself:
If, for some reason, you want to select a (more narrow) subrange within the global range which you applied with HistorySelect, then you still can do it in the filtering code like so:
The highlighted in yellow line sets 2 conditions for the datetime range [SubrangeFrom, SubrangeTo] using additional qualificators IS::GREATER and IS::LESS (by default, they are not specified in other calls to let(), and then IS::EQUAL is normally used for single value fields).
I know only one reason to apply the subfilter by date range - it is for orders' setup time (ORDER_TIME_SETUP), because HistorySelect is applied to another datetime property of orders - namely order execution time (ORDER_TIME_DONE). Also it might be interesting to filter a subrange of active orders (not in the history), if there are many of them.You can look at the MQL5/Scripts/MQL5Book/p6/TradeHistoryPrint.mq5 example script, as a starting point.
If you want to analyze a subrange of a trading history, when it's more efficient to request only this part of the history before the filtering, without affecting the filtering code itself:
If, for some reason, you want to select a (more narrow) subrange within the global range which you applied with HistorySelect, then you still can do it in the filtering code like so:
The highlighted in yellow line sets 2 conditions for the datetime range [SubrangeFrom, SubrangeTo] using additional qualificators IS::GREATER and IS::LESS (by default, they are not specified in other calls to let(), and then IS::EQUAL is normally used for single value fields).
I know only one reason to apply the subfilter by date range - it is for orders' setup time (ORDER_TIME_SETUP), because HistorySelect is applied to another datetime property of orders - namely order execution time (ORDER_TIME_DONE). Also it might be interesting to filter a subrange of active orders (not in the history), if there are many of them.You can look at the MQL5/Scripts/MQL5Book/p6/TradeHistoryPrint.mq5 example script, as a starting point.
Bugfix MQL5/Include/MQL5Book/TradeUtils.mqh.
A moderator formatted the incorrectly pasted code. Usually, such code is removed.
@Stanislav Korotky Please can you help look into this error, I believe it started after MT5 updates because I knew the code works in the previous months without any modifications.
parameter convertion type 'long[][2]' to 'string[][] &' is not allowed SymbolFilter.mqh 199 20
I suspect the code below will help to replicate the issue:
Hi @Paul Dick
Try this https://www.mql5.com/en/code/57233 for sorting arrays
I am attaching an updated version of the calculation file of the customoptimisation criterion based on R2 - RSquared.mqh, in which the calculation for the case of variable lots has been corrected.
The quality of estimation has been significantly improved - judging by the table of optimisation results, the combination of recovery factor and Sharpe parameters has been obtained.
Example of use.
I've recently been learning Frame and I tested your code, FrameTransfer.mq5. This line is throwing an error in the current MT5 compiler. Please verify: #property tester_set "FrameTransfer.set" (invalid tester set file extension, '*.set' expected FrameTransfer.mq5)
It must be changed like this for it to compile successfully: #property tester_set "\\Presets\\FrameTransfer.set"
Even `#property tester_set "/Presets/FrameTransfer.set"` will fail.
Perhaps you could modify the description in the algorithm book:
For successful compilation it should be changed as follows: #property tester_set "\\Presets\\FrameTransfer.set"
Even `#property tester_set "/Presets/FrameTransfer.set"` will fail.
Perhaps you could change the description in the algorithm book:
This is an obvious compiler bug - it gives the error: "invalid tester set file extension, '*.set' expected" to the code:
where the file has the required extension. The file location path has nothing to do with it.
The bug has been around for a long time, since at least 2024. Why MQ is not itching to fix it, I don't know.
As for the book edits, they are not needed in this case, but in any case the book is now fully under MQ's control.
This is an obvious compiler bug - it gives the error: "invalid tester set file extension, '*.set' expected" to the code:
where the file has the required extension. The file location path has nothing to do with it.
The bug has been around for a long time, since at least 2024. Why MQ is not itching to fix it, I don't know.
As for the book edits, they are not needed in this case, but in any case the book is now fully under MQ's control.
This is an obvious compiler bug - it gives the error: "invalid tester set file extension, '*.set' expected" to the code:
To stay on your MetaEditor version add zero to the filename end: "myset.set\0"