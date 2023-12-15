Error on uploading an EA
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Raniel Taripe: We're trying to upload our first EA in MQL5 Marketplace, and we are on the last part of the process now. Unfortunately, it gives us this error. Our EA is on M10. What does this mean? and how to solve this error?
Obviously your EA is removing itself from the chart.
You are not allowed to restrict a product's functionality to just a select few symbols or time-frames. It must function on all of them, even if it is designed for a specific combination.
Also, did you read the Market rules, especially the section on the validation and testing process ...
V. Product Testing
- Products offered through the Market service are subject to automatic pre-testing. The necessary requirements are described in the articles "The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market" and "Tips for an effective product presentation on the Market".
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
MetaQuotes, 2016.08.01 09:30Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
Raniel Taripe:
Hello!
We're trying to upload our first EA in MQL5 Marketplace, and we are on the last part of the process now. Unfortunately, it gives us this error. Our EA is on M10.
What does this mean? and how to solve this error?
Please see attached file.
Hello!
We're trying to upload our first EA in MQL5 Marketplace, and we are on the last part of the process now. Unfortunately, it gives us this error. Our EA is on M10.
What does this mean? and how to solve this error?
Please see attached file.
As you can see the MQL5 checked your EA on EURUSD H1, netting. Is this ok with your EA(you mentioned M10)?
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We're trying to upload our first EA in MQL5 Marketplace, and we are on the last part of the process now. Unfortunately, it gives us this error. Our EA is on M10.
What does this mean? and how to solve this error?
Please see attached file.