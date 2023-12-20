How do you count down a a boolean conditions in mql5
count_D
Are you initialising count_D to 0 before the loop?Also what is its type?
Count_D is type int and yes i have initialized it before the loop
The I guess you need to debug these lines and see if they are behaving as expected
bool ma_cross = ((rma[i]>yma[i] && rma[i-1]<yma[i-1])||(rma[i]<yma[i] && rma[i-1]>yma[i-1]));
datetime timex = iTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, i);
if(ma_cross && !ma_cross_last && timex != time_last)
1. I see you have rma and yma as arrays. Could there be a "Array Index Out Of Range" error? Check journal tab for possible messages.
2. Also the draw line function is not there to judge.
One needs to see the whole code to make an effective help.
1. I see you have rma and yma as arrays. Could there be a "Array Index Out Of Range" error? Check journal tab for possible messages.
2. Also the draw line function is not there to judge.
One needs to see the whole code to make an effective help.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trial | //| N.Zhuwao_Smilypros | //| smilypros.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE App_price =PRICE_CLOSE; int handlersi; int handlerma; int handleyma; int count_D=0; double rsi_buffer[]; double rma[]; double yma[]; bool mac_stat=true; bool timeflag =false; MqlRates candles[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- handlersi = iRSI(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,13,App_price); if(handlersi==INVALID_HANDLE) { Alert(__FUNCTION__,"> Handle is Invalid..Check the name!",GetLastError()); } handleyma =iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,50,0,MODE_LWMA,handlersi); if(handleyma==INVALID_HANDLE) { Alert(__FUNCTION__,"> Handle is Invalid..Check the name!",GetLastError()); } handlerma=iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,7,0,MODE_LWMA,handlersi); if(handlerma==INVALID_HANDLE) { Alert(__FUNCTION__,"> Handle is Invalid..Check the name!",GetLastError()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sort buffers from current to last data //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ArraySetAsSeries(rma,true); ArraySetAsSeries(yma,true); ArraySetAsSeries(rsi_buffer,true); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Comment(""); // Get the total number of objects int total = ObjectsTotal(0); // Loop through all objects for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--) { // Get the name of the object string name = ObjectName(0,i); // Delete the object ObjectDelete(0,name); } Print("All objects and text have been cleared from the chart."); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { if(handlerma!=INVALID_HANDLE || handlersi!=INVALID_HANDLE || handleyma!=INVALID_HANDLE) { int copied = CopyRates(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,1,20,candles); CopyBuffer(handlersi,MAIN_LINE,0,10,rsi_buffer); CopyBuffer(handlerma,MAIN_LINE,0,10,rma); CopyBuffer(handleyma,MAIN_LINE,0,10,yma); double entry = NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits); //double bandwidth = 100*(upper_buffer[0]-lower_buffer[0])/middle_buffer[0]; double squeeze_thresh=350; count_D = 0; bool ma_cross_last = false; datetime time_last=0; //=(rma[1]<=yma[1]&&rma[0]>yma[0])||(rma[1]>=yma[1]&&rma[0]<yma[0]); // bool ma_cross=((rma[0]>yma[0] && rma[2]<yma[2]&&rma[1]<=yma[1])||(rma[0]<yma[0]&&rma[2]>=yma[2]&&rma[1]>=yma[1])); for(int i=1; i<copied; i++) { bool ma_cross = ((rma[i]>yma[i] && rma[i-1]<yma[i-1])||(rma[i]<yma[i] && rma[i-1]>yma[i-1])); if(ma_cross && !ma_cross_last) { count_D++; if(count_D == 2) { datetime timex = iTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, i); drawVerticalLine("2nd cross over", timex, clrYellow); count_D = 0; } } ma_cross_last = ma_cross; Comment("Mac_sta ", count_D, "count", i); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawVerticalLine(string name, datetime dt, color cor = clrAliceBlue) { ObjectDelete(0,name); ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_VLINE,0,dt,0); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,cor); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int Get2ma(bool macross,int count=0){ int i=0; do { if(macross){ i++; Comment("\n Count ",i); if(i==count){ Alert("Congratulations",i); } } } while(i<count); return i; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool getmacross(bool ma_cross,int count=0) { int i=0; if(ma_cross) { i++; if(i==count) { Comment("2 ma_crossing",i); } } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { mac_stat=false; EventKillTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
You have array out of range in backtester.
You have copied=20 while you have only 10 values for rma.
That is the problem. Read 10 candles or read 20 values for rma.
i guess you are right i didnt see it coming , i have modified the code by allowing the moving averages to read 20 candles , now it only counts the first ma_crossover and resets to 0 such that when there is a second occurance of the crossover it always counts only up to 1.
if(handlerma!=INVALID_HANDLE || handlersi!=INVALID_HANDLE || handleyma!=INVALID_HANDLE)
This won't solve the problem you described, but I think the line I'm quoting doesn't work the way you intended.
void OnStart() { int handlerma = INVALID_HANDLE, handlersi = INVALID_HANDLE, handleyma = 123; Alert(handlerma!=INVALID_HANDLE || handlersi!=INVALID_HANDLE || handleyma!=INVALID_HANDLE); }
What is wrong now? What do you expect?
drawVerticalLine("2nd cross over", timex, clrYellow);
Every time the vertical line is replaced with the same name:"2nd cross over".
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Hello everyone am have been trying to count down or simply count a boolean condition where So in the code below
I have tried to go over 20 bars and using time differnce check if there is a double ma cross over but unfortunately this code doesnt seem to work it neither recognizes the first nor the second crossover, can anyone help me rectify this error here .Thank you in advance