MT4 Freeze
Hello, I connected my Vantage Fx demo account and since my mt4 account is like this
Your MT4 is not connected to this demo account (it is from your screenshot):
Your demo account was expired and you need to create new one, or you are using wrong account number and account password for this MT4 demo with this broker.
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Il tuo MT4 non è collegato a questo conto demo (è dal tuo screenshot):
Il tuo conto demo è scaduto e devi crearne uno nuovo oppure stai utilizzando un numero di conto e una password errati per questa demo MT4 con questo broker.
Mt4 no longer bugs, but when I change the time frame for example from H4 to M30, the graphic loads and bugs.
Any solutions?
You probably have a faulty indicator on one of the charts. Try connecting with a clean charts.
You may need to do a clean installation, but make backup copies first.
Probabilmente hai un indicatore difettoso su uno dei grafici. Prova a connetterti con grafici puliti.
Potrebbe essere necessario eseguire un'installazione pulita, ma prima creare copie di backup.
You are just repeating your previous post, but I don't see any attempts on your part to resolve the possible causes already suggested.
- Have you resolved your network connect problem yet, as identified by @Sergey Golubev and @Eleni Anna Branou in their posts?
- Have you looked at your Journal log output to see what error messages are reported?
Show your Journal log entries if you need help understanding them.
- Are the Charts clean or are there any indicators on it?
- Also look at the Experts log just in case there is any Indicator or EA still running and reporting problems.
Stai solo ripetendo il tuo post precedente, ma non vedo alcun tentativo da parte tua di risolvere le possibili cause già suggerite.
- Hai già risolto il tuo problema di connessione alla rete, come identificato da @Sergey Golubev e @Eleni Anna Branou nei loro post?
- Hai esaminato l'output del registro del journal per vedere quali messaggi di errore vengono segnalati?
Mostra le voci del registro del tuo diario se hai bisogno di aiuto per comprenderle.
- I grafici sono puliti o ci sono degli indicatori su di essi?
- Guarda anche il registro degli esperti nel caso in cui ci siano indicatori o EA ancora in esecuzione e che segnalano problemi.
Mr. Fernardo I thank you for your help but this does not allow you to give me lessons
1. The wifi works fine, even on mt5 it good but on mt4 it does not
2. I don't know how to do this, I am a beginner
3. In my last comment I spoke on a 100% clean chart and the time frame bug is there
4. I don't know how to do that either
Mr. Fernardo I thank you for your help but this does not allow you to give me lessons
1. The wifi works fine, even on mt5 it good but on mt4 it does not
2. I don't know how to do this, I am a beginner
3. In my last comment I spoke on a 100% clean chart and the time frame bug is there
4. I don't know how to do that either
read my reply -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2023.11.30 11:09
Your MT4 is not connected to this demo account (it is from your screenshot):
Your demo account was expired and you need to create new one, or you are using wrong account number and account password for this MT4 demo with this broker.
It means: your MT5 connected to your trading account (to the broker's server) but your MT4 can not connect to your completely different trading account (trading accounts are different ones for MT4 and MT5 because MT4 and MT5 are completely different trading platforms).
So, check your account number and account password for MT4 (it must be different from MT5), and if your MT4 demo account was expired so create the other demo account for same or for an other broker for example.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello, I connected my *** Fx demo account and since my mt4 account is like this
Apparently it comes from the connection but mt5 works very well and before connecting the demo account it was perfect.