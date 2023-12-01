MT4 Freeze

New comment
 

Hello, I connected my *** Fx demo account and since my mt4 account is like this

Apparently it comes from the connection but mt5 works very well and before connecting the demo account it was perfect.

Does anyone have any solutions?
 
Mohammed R:
Hello, I connected my Vantage Fx demo account and since my mt4 account is like this

Your MT4 is not connected to this demo account (it is from your screenshot):

Your demo account was expired and you need to create new one, or you are using wrong account number and account password for this MT4 demo with this broker.

 
As you can see at the bottom right corner you haven't connected successfully, double check your trading account credentials and try again (account number, password and broker/server).
[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
 
Sergej Golubev # :

Il tuo MT4 non è collegato a questo conto demo (è dal tuo screenshot):

Il tuo conto demo è scaduto e devi crearne uno nuovo oppure stai utilizzando un numero di conto e una password errati per questa demo MT4 con questo broker.

Eleni Anna Branou # : Come puoi vedere nell'angolo in basso a destra, non ti sei connesso correttamente, ricontrolla le credenziali del tuo conto di trading e riprova ( numero di conto , password e broker/server).
Thank you very much for your message 

Mt4 no longer bugs, but when I change the time frame for example from H4 to M30, the graphic loads and bugs.


Any solutions?

[Deleted]  
Mohammed R #: Thank you very much for your message. How do I get m4 to stop bugging? Because every time I open it, I click on something and then everything bugs, I can't even close MT4. I have to force the program to stop.

You probably have a faulty indicator on one of the charts. Try connecting with a clean charts.

You may need to do a clean installation, but make backup copies first.

 
Fernando Carreiro # :

Probabilmente hai un indicatore difettoso su uno dei grafici. Prova a connetterti con grafici puliti.

Potrebbe essere necessario eseguire un'installazione pulita, ma prima creare copie di backup.

Thank you very much for your message 

Mt4 no longer bugs, but when I change the time frame for example from H4 to M30, the graphic loads and bugs.

When I want to open a new chart, it's the same thing.
[Deleted]  
Mohammed R #: Thank you very much for your message. Mt4 no longer bugs, but when I change the time frame for example from H4 to M30, the graphic loads and bugs. When I want to open a new chart, it's the same thing.

You are just repeating your previous post, but I don't see any attempts on your part to resolve the possible causes already suggested.

  1. Have you resolved your network connect problem yet, as identified by @Sergey Golubev and @Eleni Anna Branou in their posts?
  2. Have you looked at your Journal log output to see what error messages are reported?
    Show your Journal log entries if you need help understanding them.
  3. Are the Charts clean or are there any indicators on it?
  4. Also look at the Experts log just in case there is any Indicator or EA still running and reporting problems.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Stai solo ripetendo il tuo post precedente, ma non vedo alcun tentativo da parte tua di risolvere le possibili cause già suggerite.

  1. Hai già risolto il tuo problema di connessione alla rete, come identificato da @Sergey Golubev e @Eleni Anna Branou nei loro post?
  2. Hai esaminato l'output del registro del journal per vedere quali messaggi di errore vengono segnalati?
    Mostra le voci del registro del tuo diario se hai bisogno di aiuto per comprenderle.
  3. I grafici sono puliti o ci sono degli indicatori su di essi?
  4. Guarda anche il registro degli esperti nel caso in cui ci siano indicatori o EA ancora in esecuzione e che segnalano problemi.

Mr. Fernardo I thank you for your help but this does not allow you to give me lessons

1. The wifi works fine, even on mt5 it good but on mt4 it does not

2. I don't know how to do this, I am a beginner

3. In my last comment I spoke on a 100% clean chart and the time frame bug is there

4. I don't know how to do that either

 
Mohammed R #:

Mr. Fernardo I thank you for your help but this does not allow you to give me lessons

1. The wifi works fine, even on mt5 it good but on mt4 it does not

2. I don't know how to do this, I am a beginner

3. In my last comment I spoke on a 100% clean chart and the time frame bug is there

4. I don't know how to do that either

read my reply -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT4 Freeze

Sergey Golubev, 2023.11.30 11:09

Your MT4 is not connected to this demo account (it is from your screenshot):

Your demo account was expired and you need to create new one, or you are using wrong account number and account password for this MT4 demo with this broker.

It means: your MT5 connected to your trading account (to the broker's server) but your MT4 can not connect to your completely different trading account (trading accounts are different ones for MT4 and MT5 because MT4 and MT5 are completely different trading platforms).

So, check your account number and account password for MT4 (it must be different from MT5), and if your MT4 demo account was expired so create the other demo account for same or for an other broker for example.

New comment