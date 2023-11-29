'ticket' - undeclared identifier

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in this simple snippet I get the following compilation error:

'ticket' - undeclared identifier

An idea how to resolve?

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Have a look at the documention - there is no field ticket:
 

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Gábor Adámy: in this simple snippet I get the following compilation error: 'ticket' - undeclared identifier. An idea how to resolve?

Improperly formatted code removed by moderator. 

Please EDIT your post and use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.

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Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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