'ticket' - undeclared identifier
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Gábor Adámy: in this simple snippet I get the following compilation error: 'ticket' - undeclared identifier. An idea how to resolve?
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in this simple snippet I get the following compilation error:
'ticket' - undeclared identifier
An idea how to resolve?