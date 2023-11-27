Tool Box went small again cannot drag it back to position and the usual fix not working

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Tool Box went small again cannot drag it back to position and the usual fix not working

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 view settings

Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25

I had similar problem and solve it this way :

  1. Terminal started. 
  2. File menu->Open Data Folder
  3. Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
  4. Close the MT5 terminal.
  5. Delete the file Terminal.ini
  6. Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).

 

My reply on different thread -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Lost of my tools bars

Sergey Golubev, 2023.11.24 16:13

I do not have Mac computer so I can not practically help in this situation.
But it works for my Windows computer all the time.

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You can try to switch something which does not work (Market Watch size? Toolbox size? Navigator?) to be off, and after than -
"File menu->Open Data Folder", after that - close Metatrader and find this Terminal.ini file
(may be ... you have two *.ini files in different directories?) and delete it.

After that - open Metatrader and switch everything to be on (Market Watch or Toolbox size or something which did not work for example).


 

You can try to switch Toolbox to be OFF, and after that - switch it back to be ON -

 

The other way to do it is the following:

I mean: move this toolbox window by mouse to the toolbox place.

 

For example -

Just move this window by mouse to the right place.
 
I tried everywhere and it didn't work !!!
 
This has really messed me up 
 
So I have deleted the MT5 completely from my computer 
Re installed it 
Now I am back to zero 
How do I get back all my files VPS and accounts 
[Deleted]  
MarkChick #: So I have deleted the MT5 completely from my computer. Re installed it. Now I am back to zero. How do I get back all my files VPS and accounts 
  1. Before deleting anything you should have made a backup first, so you could restore in case of a failure, or for restoring only a few needed files (for example, source code files or chart templates).
  2. Log on again with your MQL5 Community account in MetaTrader to have access to Market purchases or MetaQuotes Virtual hosting.
  3. Reconnect to trading accounts with the credentials that were provided by your broker. Hopefully you took note of those and saved them somewhere.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
  1. Before deleting anything you should have made a backup first, so you could restore in case of a failure, or for restoring only a few needed files (for example, source code files or chart templates).
  2. Log on again with your MQL5 Community account in MetaTrader to have access to Market purchases or MetaQuotes Virtual hosting.
  3. Reconnect to trading accounts with the credentials that were provided by your broker. Hopefully you took note of those and saved them somewhere.
Thanks for tying to help but I wouldn’t know how to do that in any case 

I can see where I can change my password and looks like my old password will auto generate though I don’t know what it is 

So I can create a new password but then I don’t know how that will effect my mobile app and this is the last point of contact with my accounts and if that locks me out of that I am screwed at the close of Friday 

I can see how to stop the EAs as well with my set up on the site and I don’t want to loose that either for some stupid reason 

So am a bit stuck without clear way forward 
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