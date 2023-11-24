VPS now not working all of the sudden
- Migration of VPS Server
- [Archive] FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences (Episode 9: November 2011)
- Problem with VPS in Metatrader 5
Change to another MQL5 VPS server (Change Server) and try migrating again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Change to another MQL5 VPS server (Change Server) and try migrating again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I seemed to have fixed it. When I tried clicking "migrate all" it kept telling me that the migration failed, check my journal. But I tried just clicking "migrate signal" and it worked.
However, now that I have changed my server in an attempt to fix this problem. Now I cannot change it back to my previous server. The option "change server" has now disappeared.
I seemed to have fixed it. When I tried clicking "migrate all" it kept telling me that the migration failed, check my journal. But I tried just clicking "migrate signal" and it worked.
However, now that I have changed my server in an attempt to fix this problem. Now I cannot change it back to my previous server. The option "change server" has now disappeared.
Your problem was fixed because you changed your server.
Use the new server, you can't change servers all the time, there are limitations.
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