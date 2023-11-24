VPS now not working all of the sudden

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So I transferred my VPS to another brokerage account. Then I transferred it back to the original one I had it on. All of the sudden, migration keeps failing. I looked for answers here, and one of the suggestions was to try connecting to another server and restarting my terminal. So I did that. It did not fix the problem. Not only that, but now I do not have the option to change my server back to the low latency server I was on originally. The option completely disappeared. To say I'm a little frustrated at how janky and unreliable this system is would be an understatement. Anyone know a fix?
 

Change to another MQL5 VPS server (Change Server) and try migrating again.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Change to another MQL5 VPS server (Change Server) and try migrating again.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


I seemed to have fixed it. When I tried clicking "migrate all" it kept telling me that the migration failed, check my journal. But I tried just clicking "migrate signal" and it worked.

However, now that I have changed my server in an attempt to fix this problem. Now I cannot change it back to my previous server. The option "change server" has now disappeared. 

 
zjhopkins #:

I seemed to have fixed it. When I tried clicking "migrate all" it kept telling me that the migration failed, check my journal. But I tried just clicking "migrate signal" and it worked.

However, now that I have changed my server in an attempt to fix this problem. Now I cannot change it back to my previous server. The option "change server" has now disappeared. 

Your problem was fixed because you changed your server.

Use the new server, you can't change servers all the time, there are limitations.

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